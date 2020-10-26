Metro & Crime

We’re not hoarding palliatives – Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Bayelsa State government, on Monday, explained that it was not hoarding any palliatives in the state stating that it has distributed all the items it received as donations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, who stated this, said the clarification became necessary to ease the tension arising from attacks on warehouses containing COVID-19 palliatives and other items by hoodlums in some other states.
He said the state has been commendably peaceful but that it was necessary to dispel misinformation from those with motives to ferment trouble.
The Information Commissioner said so far, the state government had distributed food and other items four times to Bayelsans across the eight local government areas as COVID-19 palliatives between April and July this year.
His words: As a government, we commend the youths of Bayelsa for their peaceful disposition and their statesmanship in ensuring that the state is calm and rid of criminality.”
He added that the government will continue to encourage and support the youths of the state to achieve their real potential through entrepreneurship, agriculture and skill acquisition.
Giving a breakdown of the donors, the items received and the distribution to the different local government areas, Duba said the state government purchased and distributed 14,500 cartons of noodles, 14,657 10kg bags of beans and 6,105 10kg bags of garri.
Other donors of food items, soft drinks and water were the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, CA-COVID Foundation, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Foundation, Ecobank, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company and the Niger Delta Development Commission.
The list also includes 1,800 bags of rice from the Federal Government, 7-Up Bottling Company, International Breweries Limited, Crunchies Fast Food Limited, Mee ‘N’ Kee Global Resources as well as Multi-Pro Limited.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Flood: Niger community submerged, houses, farmlands destroyed

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

After hours of heavy downpour, a community in Niger State, Lapan Gwari in Bosso Local Government Area has been submerged by flood The magnitude of the rain which started on Wednesday all through Thursday morning was so devastating affecting houses, farmlands and fish ponds within the community. Some of the victims appealed to the government […]
Metro & Crime

Pests cost us N50m annually, cry Ebonyi rice farmers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

People of Ekpaomaka in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday said they were losing over N50 million annually to pests. According to them, pests have continued to destroy their rice farms since 2016. Ekpaomaka, one of the neighbouring communities with Cross River State, is one of the communities in Ikwo, Ebonyi State producing […]
Metro & Crime

Angry Edo youth shut major highway over closure of petrol depot

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA,

*Hundreds of commuters stranded Hundreds of aggrieved youths in Edo State Wednesday shut the busy Okpella-Okene-Abuja highway leaving many commuters stranded along the route. The protesting youths, who were mostly drawn from Okepella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, had trooped out in their hundreds, unhappy over the alleged shutting down of Gulf […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: