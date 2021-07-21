Sports

We’re not in Tokyo for show –Minister

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has affirmed that Team Nigeria is not in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for show, but to win laurels for the country by competing clean. Speaking at a brief ceremony organised by the Ethiopian Airline to send the Minister and others forth, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said ” We are grateful to the Federal Government , Corporate Nigeria and all those who supported Team Nigeria by adopting our athletes. I want Nigerians to wish team Nigeria the very best as we compete with the very best in the world at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 205 countries with over 11,000 Athletes from around the world validates the Olympics as the biggest sporting event in the world.

The fact that we have a team of 58 athletes that qualified to participate, some of whom are the very best in their events shows that this country is going to Tokyo not just to show up but to compete clean and win medals” The Minister further said ” We thank Ethiopian Airlines for successfully air lifting our Team and hope that we shall have cause to celebrate when we return with medals.

So my message is: best wishes Team Nigeria, above all we need the prayers of Nigerians so that the athletes compete excellently, cleanly and win medals and bring glory to our Nation”. In her remarks Ethiopian Airlines Abuja Manager Senait Ataklet said” We are proud to be associated with Team Nigeria as the official Airline. We wish the team best of luck and look forward to receiving you when you return from Tokyo with medals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Iwobi rated Africa’s best dribbler in EPL, sixth overall

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Versatile Everton winger Alex Iwobi has been included in the top ten best dribble success rate in the English Premier League for players who have attempted at least 25 dribbles, according to celebrated football statistics website Whoscored. The Nigeria international has been successful in 73.1 percent of his dribbles to place sixth on the list […]
Sports

EPL transfer window opens July 27

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer windows will be open for 10 weeks between July 27 and October 5, subject to FIFA approval. In addition, the Premier League and EFL say there will be a domesticonly window between October 5 and 16. “During this window, clubs will only be able to trade […]
Sports

Man United snatch dramatic late win at Brighton

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A dramatic injury-time penalty gave Manchester United victory at Brighton and their first three points of the season in a stunning game at Amex Stadium.   A match packed full of incident was settled with the very final kick as Bruno Fernandes coolly stroked in the winning penalty, spotted and awarded via a VAR check […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica