We’re not in Tokyo for show –Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has affirmed that Team Nigeria is not in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for show, but to win laurels for the country by competing clean. Speaking at a brief ceremony organised by the Ethiopian Airline to send the Minister and others forth, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said ” We are grateful to the Federal Government , Corporate Nigeria and all those who supported Team Nigeria by adopting our athletes. I want Nigerians to wish team Nigeria the very best as we compete with the very best in the world at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 205 countries with over 11,000 Athletes from around the world validates the Olympics as the biggest sporting event in the world.

The fact that we have a team of 58 athletes that qualified to participate, some of whom are the very best in their events shows that this country is going to Tokyo not just to show up but to compete clean and win medals” The Minister further said ” We thank Ethiopian Airlines for successfully air lifting our Team and hope that we shall have cause to celebrate when we return with medals.

So my message is: best wishes Team Nigeria, above all we need the prayers of Nigerians so that the athletes compete excellently, cleanly and win medals and bring glory to our Nation”. In her remarks Ethiopian Airlines Abuja Manager Senait Ataklet said” We are proud to be associated with Team Nigeria as the official Airline. We wish the team best of luck and look forward to receiving you when you return from Tokyo with medals.

Like this: Like Loading...