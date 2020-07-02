We’re not part of new political party – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it is not part of the group fronting for registration of a new political party.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, Professor of political economy, Pat Utomi and human rights activist, Femi Falana, said they are floating a political group ahead of the 2023 general elections.

CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere objected to the inclusion of the coalition as part of the group.

“While we appreciate the fact that the crass performance of the present administration must have prompted well-meaning Nigerians to begin to meet and consult on how best to reclaim our country from the present precipice where they have dumped her awaiting to tip over, we must state that those associated with CUPP at the meeting, attended the meetings in their individual capacities and not representative of the CUPP or under our auspices,” Ugochinyere stated.

He requested that the name of the CUPP be removed from the list of member groups of this new coalition talks.

“CUPP leadership has never been consulted hence it will amount to misrepresentation in bad faith for these leaders to continue to use the name of CUPP.

“The CUPP has been a formidable opposition to the misruling party in government and have held them to account on behalf of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...