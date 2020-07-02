Politics

We’re not part of new political party – CUPP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it is not part of the group fronting for registration of a new political party.
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, Professor of political economy, Pat Utomi and human rights activist, Femi Falana, said they are floating a political group ahead of the 2023 general elections.
CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere objected to the inclusion of the coalition as part of the group.
“While we appreciate the fact that the crass performance of the present administration must have prompted well-meaning Nigerians to begin to meet and consult on how best to reclaim our country from the present precipice where they have dumped her awaiting to tip over, we must state that those associated with CUPP at the meeting, attended the meetings in their individual capacities and not representative of the CUPP or under our auspices,” Ugochinyere stated.
He requested that the name of the CUPP be removed from the list of member groups of this new coalition talks.
“CUPP leadership has never been consulted hence it will amount to misrepresentation in bad faith for these leaders to continue to use the name of CUPP.
“The CUPP has been a formidable opposition to the misruling party in government and have held them to account on behalf of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Lottery regulation: Avoiding another constitutional row

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes

    TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the constitutional row between federal and state agencies over lottery regulation   S ince the beginning of the present political dispensation in May 29, 1999, few constitutional rows between the Federal Government and states, especially Lagos have not been resolved up till date. But with Lagos State and the […]
Politics

Giadom wants to destabilise APC –Oshiomhole

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE,

  Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, was last week suspended as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Court of Appeal. In this interview with Channels Television monitored by TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, Oshiomhole speaks on the ruling of the appellate court, crisis in APC and the forthcoming Edo State […]
Politics

When Reps honoured super cop, Kyari

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

The House of Representatives recently honoured DCP Abba Kyari for his courage and meritorious service. PHILIP NYAM reviews the event It is always very rare for the parliament to honour an individual or organisation. In fact, the legislature is known for investigation and probing into activities of persons, particularly public officials and government ministries, departments […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: