We’re not silent on Nigeria’s challenges – NIREC

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has said it was not silent on the many crises going on in different parts of the country, especially the issues of religious intolerance among Nigerians and the consequent political and societal divisiveness.

Executive Secretary NIREC, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua who made this known on Thursday in Abuja, stressed that NIREC monitors and evaluates events on a daily basis, but only responds only when need be, to advise government accordingly without cohesion, adding that Council has functional social media handles.

Responding to a media publication by Mr. Lekan Sote titled: “What ever happened to NIREC,” he explained that NIREC visits and intervene in areas where there was conflict, met and discussed security issues with President Muhammadu Buhari on 11th June 2021 to proffer a way forward as well as with the service chiefs on 26th August 2021, and published communiqué of its 2021 third quarter meeting in three national dailies.

He said: “NIREC is not a pressure group and does not force the government to implement its constitutional policies. It is not true that NIREC is silent regarding the challenges in the nation.”

Omonokhua clarified that the assertion Christian and Muslim Founders of NIREC intentionally excluded or snubbed the adherents of indigenous religions was absolutely false.

