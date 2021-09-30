News

We’re not silent on Nigeria’s challenges – NIREC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has said it was not silent on the many crises going on in different parts of the country, especially the issues of religious intolerance among Nigerians and the consequent political and societal divisiveness.

Executive Secretary NIREC, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua who made this known on Thursday in Abuja, stressed that NIREC monitors and evaluates events on a daily basis, but only responds only when need be, to advise government accordingly without cohesion, adding that Council has functional social media handles.

Responding to a media publication by Mr. Lekan Sote titled: “What ever happened to NIREC,” he explained that NIREC visits and intervene in areas where there was conflict, met and discussed security issues with President Muhammadu Buhari on 11th June 2021 to proffer a way forward as well as with the service chiefs on 26th August 2021, and published communiqué of its 2021 third quarter meeting in three national dailies.

He said: “NIREC is not a pressure group and does not force the government to implement its constitutional policies. It is not true that NIREC is silent regarding the challenges in the nation.”

Omonokhua clarified that the assertion Christian and Muslim Founders of NIREC intentionally excluded or snubbed the adherents of indigenous religions was absolutely false.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Warri stool: Okowa breaks silence, backs new Olu-designate, Emiko

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday broke his silence on the succession crisis rocking the throne of Olu of Warri in Itsekiri Kingdom of the state following the demise of their monarch, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, whom joined his ancestors few months ago. This was as the governor in a well-worded letter of […]
News

No protest allowed on June 12 in Delta State – Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The police authorities in Delta State has warned that it will not tolerate any form of gathering and or protest in commemoration of June 12 in the state. The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ari Ali, who handed down the stern warning, said the police already have intelligence reports that some hoodlums were scheming to cash […]
News

Tambuwal: Every Nigerian must have national identity card

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Sokoto State government has vowed to ensure that 74 per cent of the state’s indigenes who are yet to be enrolled into the Nigerian identity management system are duly registered.   Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this when he received the Sokoto State Coordinator of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Malam Garba Balarabe, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica