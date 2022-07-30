We’re not stopping borehole drilling, only regulating commercial users – FG

The federal government has further allayed fears of Nigerians over the trending media reports on suspected plans to stop individuals from drilling borehole for personal use nationwide. This was even as it said that the Revised National Water Bills only provides legal framework to regulate activities of commercial borehole drillers. Minister of Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this yesterday at a media parley with various stakeholders, noted that government had no plans to stop individuals from drilling boreholes for personal use, but want to ensure that those who use water resources for commercial purpose pay commensurate taxes. Adamu also said that the trending media reports on the Revised National Water Resources Bill, was not only mischievous and misleading, but calculated attempt by some selfish individuals to stop development in the country.

He said; “Interestingly, it is not the intention of the government to take over licensing and commercializing the use of water. We only want to regulate the activities of those who use the boreholes for commercial purpose. “This bill is only trying to provide a more efficient framework for implementing that provision for necessary developmental purposes. “Place these provisions side by side with the existing Water Resources Act 2004 that has been in force for more than 30 years now and it will be seen that there is no radical difference in words and spirit. “To address some of the challenges of irrigation management and improvement of water supply delivery, the Bill further makes provision for farmer participation in maintenance of irrigation infrastructure as well as a WASH Fund to support States of the Federation in meeting financial investment in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene projects,” Adamu noted.

