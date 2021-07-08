News

We’re on peace mission, not war, says ORP South-East coordinator

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Coordinator of the IGP Operation Restore Peace (ORP) in the South-East, DCP Aderemi Adeoye has remained the men of the special operations that their primary purpose is to restore peace and not at war. This was as he urged the officers in the special unit to respect the fundamental human rights of the people. Adeoye, who addressed the men at the Abia Police Command Headquarters, commended their gallantry, which he noted, neutralised the insecurity that had continued to threaten the peace in the South-East zone of the country. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, therefore, assured them that their welfare would remain the priority of the force, even as he added that the Force would refund expenses incurred in self-treatment of injured officers while the family of those who paid the supreme price would be paid their benefits without delay.

The Coordinator of the operation in the five South- East states expressed satisfaction over the gallantry and commitment of the men and reminded them that they were not at war with the people of Abia State. “Our duty here as policemen is to protect the lives and property of the people, and these include those of the policemen. We are to protect critical infrastructure, as well as prevent the attacks from known and unknown gunmen.

“At a critical juncture in the history of this country you stood in the gap by checkmating those who want to push us to war,” Adeoye said. While urging them to sustain the tempo until the stand down order is given, he noted that the purpose of establishing the unit had been achieved, even as he pointed out that they have been professional in their conduct to the admiration of the National Security Council.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Danbatta appointed APC Director of Press

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a Director for the Media and Publicity Directorate of the party to strengthen its communication with the public. The Director, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, was a retired director from the Ministry of Information and Culture. Dambatta had worked as Director, Information in the […]
News

Akume lauds Ortom as Air Peace begins flight services to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday lauded the initiative of Governor Samuel Ortom over the inauguration of commercial flight into Makurdi, the state capital by Air Peace.   Akume, among others, said it was a dream comes true under the governor, after several failed attempts by previous administrations to […]
News

NCoS promotes 6, 332 officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the promotion of 6, 332 officers and men of the service, following the approval of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB). The Public Relations Officer (SPRO) of the Service, Controller of Corrections (CC), Mr Francis Enobore, said this in a statement made available to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica