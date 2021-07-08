We’re on peace mission, not war, says ORP South-East coordinator

The Coordinator of the IGP Operation Restore Peace (ORP) in the South-East, DCP Aderemi Adeoye has remained the men of the special operations that their primary purpose is to restore peace and not at war. This was as he urged the officers in the special unit to respect the fundamental human rights of the people. Adeoye, who addressed the men at the Abia Police Command Headquarters, commended their gallantry, which he noted, neutralised the insecurity that had continued to threaten the peace in the South-East zone of the country. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, therefore, assured them that their welfare would remain the priority of the force, even as he added that the Force would refund expenses incurred in self-treatment of injured officers while the family of those who paid the supreme price would be paid their benefits without delay.

The Coordinator of the operation in the five South- East states expressed satisfaction over the gallantry and commitment of the men and reminded them that they were not at war with the people of Abia State. “Our duty here as policemen is to protect the lives and property of the people, and these include those of the policemen. We are to protect critical infrastructure, as well as prevent the attacks from known and unknown gunmen.

“At a critical juncture in the history of this country you stood in the gap by checkmating those who want to push us to war,” Adeoye said. While urging them to sustain the tempo until the stand down order is given, he noted that the purpose of establishing the unit had been achieved, even as he pointed out that they have been professional in their conduct to the admiration of the National Security Council.

