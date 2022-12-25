News Top Stories

We’re passing through our toughest time –Kaduna CAN

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter, has described the prevailing situation in the country as one of the toughest times in the history of the nation.

In its Christmas message to Nigerians, Kaduna CAN Chairman, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said instead of moving forward, things seemed to be moving backwards in the country. He therefore charged leaders to imbibe the spirit of giving and teach same to their followers, especially at this season.

Hayab, who is also the Country Director, Global Peace Foundation, Nigeria, said the situation in Nigeria “calls us to a deeper reflection on the message of the season.”

He said:”Our nation Nigeria today is dealing with the toughest of all times. Things seem to be moving in regression. We do not seem to be growing as a nation.

Daily, people die out of starvation, ill-health, poverty to mention but a few. The fact is that our nation Nigeria is in dire need of kind hearted citizens, who are willing to give there all for the survival of the nation and people. There is no better time that this nation ever needed the show of kindness than this material time.

“As leaders, during this season, we must continually teach our people the importance of giving, not only within this season but as long as we live on earth. We have been admonished thus; “and do not forget to do good and to share with others, with such sacrifices God is pleased.”

The CAN leader also said: “This is the time in this nation that we so desperately need this act of giving, this show of love and kindness. We should dedicate our lives to giving our all for the salvation of human kind especially as our nation takes final steps into the election year proper. We should fill the environment with mutual love, care and concern for each other, we should give respect,

understanding, love, and tolerance to especially people who share opinions that are against our opinion, faith that is different from ours and beliefs that contradict our beliefs.

“We should be seen truly leading the Christ-like life giving peace where there is trouble, joy where there is sorrow, comfort where there is despair, happiness where there is sadness as that is the only way we can most effectively speak Christ to the hardened heart.

“As we celebrate this season, may heavens be kind to us; may God protect us all and may he grant us the grace to be able to live up to our expectations in this season that at the end his name alone will be glorified.”

CAN also commended Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani for distributing foodstuffs to Christian widows in the state. “This shows us that there are non-Christians, who understands the true meaning of this season.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

