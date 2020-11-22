Sports

We’re paying for NFF’s wrong decision on Rohr –Odegbami

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami, has said Nigerians are paying for the wrong decision made by the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), led by Amaju Pinnick, over the renewal of the contract of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

 

Writing in his column on Saturday, Odegbami said there was no need for the federation to have renewed the Franco-German coach’s contract after his failure at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

 

“One year ago, or so, I was vehemently opposed to the renewal of the contract of Franco-German coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr,” he wrote. “I screamed and shouted to the point where some people thought I had personal issues with the coach.

 

My take was simple: the coach may have been good for the standards set for him by his employers, but surely he was not good enough for the vision most Nigerians have about the place of their national team in the world considering the country’s achievements, capacity and capability

 

“I thought I must belong to a different planet from those that elongated our collected agony by renewing Rohr’s contract, because not only was extended by several more years they now offered him a contract so tightly legally put together that the country cannot sack him for the next three years without breaking the vaults of Nigeria’s Central bank.

 

“The man became so comfortable that he presented us with the worst football match in our entire history against ordinary Sierra Leone and did not even apologise.

 

“He committed unforgivable blunders in the kind of substitutions he made. His entire attitude on the bench was unserious throughout the period of Nigerians’ pain and humiliation.

 

“So, those who renewed his contract are reaping what they sowed. Period. Unfortunately, it is every single one of 200 million Nigerians that will have to pay the price in money and in failed expectations.

 

“It is obvious that those in charge have set small goals for him because they too have such small dreams about Nigerian football.”

