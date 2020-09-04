Metro & Crime

We’re poised to stop railway property vandalism –CP

Posted on Author Stanley Ihedigbo Comment(0)

Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Eboka Friday, has said that the days of vandalism of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC)’s property were over. The commissioner warned vandals and other criminally-minded individuals to desist from vandalising rail property. Addressing journalists in Lagos, Friday said criminals who specialised in railway property vandalism to stay away because men of the command were ever ready to flush them out. He therefore solicited the cooperation of members of the public, to volunteer useful information, as the command could not do it alone. Friday noted that the operations were in line with the Puff Adder initiative of the Inspector-General Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu.

He said: “The Railway Police Command has stepped up its game to get rid of vandals all over railway infrastructure nationwide. This has yielded positive results as several vandals who specialise in the act of vandalism have been arrested across the divisions. “At the Railway Division, Jos, officers arrested three male suspects. The suspects, who were arrested at Anglo Jos behind Nasco Company, Jos, Plateau State, were in a tricycle (Keke) with registration number BUU 831 VC, loaded with nine railway slippers, property of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“They are Joseph Mark (28), Felix Monday Goyit (29) and Emanuel Japdung (25) all of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State. “In Osogbo, two men, Abdul Hamid (23) and Mustapha Ilias, were arrested by the officers and men of Osogbo Railway Division while vandalising rail track, by removing rail clips. “Exhibits recovered are two black Bagco bags, containing the rail iron clips, along Ikirun area of Osun State. The suspects have been arraigned.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue APC lawmaker remanded for alleged criminal conspiracy, robbery

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Ajim, Friday remanded Hon. Jonathan Agbidye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction. Hon. Agbidye, who represents Katsina-Ala East State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, was remanded alongside one Denen Zuamo of […]
Metro & Crime

Group to Gen Lekwot: Your comments on military unfair

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The statement credited to a retired senior Army officer and elder statesman, Major General Zamani Lekwot, has been described by the coalition of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP),as an unfair assessment of the efforts being made by the military to contain crises in the troubled area. General Lekwot (rtd), who was once military governor of […]
Metro & Crime

One confirmed dead in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  One person has been confirmed dead in the fire resulting from an explosion involving a petrol tanker, a gas truck and a cement transport truck at the Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Many residents within the area where startled when the explosion took place at about 1am on Sunday. Men of the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: