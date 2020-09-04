We’re poised to stop railway property vandalism –CP

Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Eboka Friday, has said that the days of vandalism of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC)’s property were over. The commissioner warned vandals and other criminally-minded individuals to desist from vandalising rail property. Addressing journalists in Lagos, Friday said criminals who specialised in railway property vandalism to stay away because men of the command were ever ready to flush them out. He therefore solicited the cooperation of members of the public, to volunteer useful information, as the command could not do it alone. Friday noted that the operations were in line with the Puff Adder initiative of the Inspector-General Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu.

He said: “The Railway Police Command has stepped up its game to get rid of vandals all over railway infrastructure nationwide. This has yielded positive results as several vandals who specialise in the act of vandalism have been arrested across the divisions. “At the Railway Division, Jos, officers arrested three male suspects. The suspects, who were arrested at Anglo Jos behind Nasco Company, Jos, Plateau State, were in a tricycle (Keke) with registration number BUU 831 VC, loaded with nine railway slippers, property of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“They are Joseph Mark (28), Felix Monday Goyit (29) and Emanuel Japdung (25) all of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State. “In Osogbo, two men, Abdul Hamid (23) and Mustapha Ilias, were arrested by the officers and men of Osogbo Railway Division while vandalising rail track, by removing rail clips. “Exhibits recovered are two black Bagco bags, containing the rail iron clips, along Ikirun area of Osun State. The suspects have been arraigned.”

