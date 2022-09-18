We’re preparing for new opportunities arising in Lekki –LG Chair

Hon Abdulahi Jaja is the chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State. In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, he speaks about the efforts at improving the local Government to meet its status as New Lagos

How has it been? What did you meet? What were your expectations and the realities when you came in?

Okay! Let me say that our expectations were very high when we took over this job and we will not say that in any case we were disappointed. We were not because we knew that this job is about service and so, we were confronted with a very huge amount of needs from the various sectors of our local government but because we had done a bit of work before we resumed office due to the amount of insight we already had, we were able to narrow the approach or our focus to four key developmental areas. That is the area of our local economy, Infrastructural development, Social development and security, Environmental sustainability

So I am going to be speaking on each of these development pillars and tell you what we have been able to achieve, those ones we have delivered and those that are work in progress. In the area of economy for example we looked inwards as a local government. Every government must be financially resilient and that would come from the amount of resources that is available to the government. So, we were very clear as to how we wanted this government to be sustainable; how we wanted to grow our internally generated revenue. So, when we resumed, we met a system that had no foundation. The IGR framework, there was no IGR framework. It was zero. So, we had to develop, quickly put together a framework for internally generated revenue and the first thing we did was, we needed to have a database of tax payers. So, we had database of tax payers. We can now allocate various revenue heads to the various taxpayers’ group and then also set up structure to collect what we are owed. So, we did that by embarking on a enumeration exercise between I think that was done in October and November.

We did our enumeration for three months. We hired over 120 young people, contract staff as enumerators. We went from street to street, house to house to enumerate shops, offices, houses and from a point of 2000, we were able to generate about 70,000-80,000 in the database, which we have today in this local government. So getting those data, we also tried to digitalize the record. We created a data centre in the local government. So, all the data we gathered from the field have now been captured and stored in the cloud. So, that was the first thing we did.

The next thing we did was still on the IGR framework. We also tried to automate the billing process and that has been done successfully and today in Ibeju Lekki, we serve a consolidated bill to all tax payers in this local government. We met an IGR that less than a million naira monthly. Today, we are in the region of average of six-seven million monthly and we have just started actual IGR drive three months ago. So, if we do an historical analysis of our previous IGR, I think we have done more than 300 or 400 per cent of what we used to do but based on the budget estimate we gave ourselves, we are doing about 60 per cent of our IGR target for this year. So, we have moved but we are not exactly where we want to be. So, I believe and I am convinced that by the rate we are going, in four years, we would leave a local government that can generate IGR on its own, that can at least take care of a lot of things for the local government without necessarily waiting for government allocation, even things like recurrent spending and all of that.

Still on the economy, Ibeju Lekki is predominantly rural. The indigenous people are rural in nature but a lot of people now have moved in here to do one or two businesses. We have a lot of real estate companies and all of that but we are focusing more on the indigenous local traders, how do we support them in their businesses and so we said we were going to give them. We identified capital as a major challenge because when you don’t have capital, you can’t do so much in terms of your business. Again in the past, local government has given capital and it was mismanaged. This time around, we wanted to create a revolving scheme that we will manage on a sustainable basis. So, we worked with a bank called Core bank. It’s a microfinance bank that is working with us. We have profiled businesses, traders already. They have gone through the risk assessment criteria of the microfinance bank and they are well satisfied that if we grant loans to this set of people, they will definitely pay back and let me tell you some of the things they did. They confirmed that they actually have businesses. So, we are not giving money to someone who doesn’t have a business (and not party members, exactly). So, we have also opened like a cash register for each and every one of those that are qualified. So, every day, we also have cash register for them. We have also designed a branded ATM card that has the brand of Ibeju Lekki and the microfinance bank; the money we are giving to them will be disbursed directly to their account in the microfinance bank and they can only use that money via their ATM card. So, every day, whatever they sell, they capture it and every week like an daily contribution or cooperative savings, they pay back to that account so if you get a loan of N150,000, you’ll be able to pay back within a stipulated time. It’s actually a working capital loan. You pay back within three, four, five months and other people can also make use of it. We have concluded documentation. We are only at the stage of disbursement.

How many times can they (traders) have access to that facility?

The loan is a revolving loan. When you finish paying, you can renew the loan. It’s like having an overdraft line with your bank. The moment you clean up maybe after the cycle you can ask for a renewal and you have it again and you make use of it. So, we are doing that in the area of trader support by providing capital for them and we are also doing things like exposing them to digital skills, where they can promote their businesses online. Three weeks ago, we partnered with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to do that. Over 200 artisans were trained here on how they can use new social media techniques to market their products and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund is also providing Android phones for some of them to use.

Also on economy, tourism is another area to look at to generate revenue.

Naturally in Ibeju Lekki, we have a lot of beaches along our community. There are things our people can benefit from but of course, we have some small businesses in that area but we have not really tapped fully into that sector and now there’s a company called La’Campaign Tropicana, they are well known for their hospitality business and so, we are working with them and creating tourism zones. Now, this is work in progress but of course, you can’t go into a sector if you don’t have a very good understanding of that sector. In the past one year, what we have done is to engage with stakeholders, consult widely with community leaders, with business people in that sector and now we have a clear picture of how we are going to move into the tourism sector to create jobs and opportunity for Ibeju Lekki. So, in next six months, you are going to be seeing a lot in the tourism sector. We have concluded plans to do Ibeju Lekki carnival. That is coming up in November. So, that carnival is a tourism product we are trying to create. It involves display of our culture, show of our tourism destination, musical entertainment and some form of excursion to certain historical locations within the local government. Not so many people know that Ibeju Lekki was part of the slave trade route. So, we are trying to bring this to their knowledge. When you talk about slave trade in Nigeria, you talk of Badagary, Calabar and Port Harcourt but people don’t talk about us. There’s Lekki and there’s Ori Medu. Those were two slave ports as well. So, we are bringing these and then some corporate organizations are also partnering with us as well on that. These are the things we have done in the area of economic development from our own point of view.

In infrastructure, there are various categories. There are some of them that are more like socially inclined. For example, the education infrastructure, health infrastructure. In education, we have 26 primary schools in Ibeju Lekki and almost all the primary schools are so vulnerable. When I say vulnerable, I mean there are no perimeter fences. The school facilities are either dilapidating, some of them have issues with the roofs, walls, toilets are not in good condition. I actually had and received schedule of all schools and their level of infrastructure. So, that enabled us to now begin our intervention. We started with three schools, Labora Community Primary School, Ori- Medu Community Primary School and Iberi-Kodo Primary School. These three schools I mentioned now have been well secured. The schools have been renovated with modern school toilets, with school gates and everything. We are happy that whatever we invest in those schools, they are well secured and whatever we have provided those schools, they are modern facilities.

That’s for school. The same thing if you go to primary health care centres. We have about 11 or 12 of them and right now, we have intervened directly in three primary healthcare centres. That is, upgrading their infrastructure, Ibeju, Ayeteju and Solu-alade. Ibeju is complete, Ayeteju is about 75 per cent complete, Solu is about 60 per cent but all of them should be completed within the next two months when we mobilise the contractors to finish what they’re doing.

How much advantage does it confer on you that Ibeju Lekki is being tagged as the new Lagos?

It has a lot! Number one is that people are moving in droves into Ibeju Lekki.

Private capital is coming in every day. It is also attracting strategic infrastructure both from federal and state governments and it is creating opportunity for jobs, businesses and the economic value of our assets is on the rise here. To be specific, the free trade zone to Eleko road has been awarded for expansion and the project has started by the Federal Government. The Lagos State government is also taking it up from where the Federal Government is doing it and expanding it further with a rail line in this corridor that will come from the Free Trade Zone down to Epe and back to Lagos. The expansion that they are doing will have a rail line in the middle of the road. The Eleko-Abijo second phase has started. Then Abijo to Abraham Adesanya third phase has started. Various projects are coming up almost at the same time. These are the things that we are benefiting.

Meaning that your local government is becoming the choice destination?

That is why the local government must prepare itself to also benefit. If we don’t have a very strong revenue generation framework in place, all of these things will just be there and we’ll not be able to do anything and that is what this administration is doing, developing the governance structure for that, so that every succeeding government will plug into what is on ground.

