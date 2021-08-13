News

We’re raising a new generation of leaders –AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged successful entrepreneurs, scholars, opinion moulders and other key stakeholders to offer support and mentorship to young people with a view to raising a new generation of great leaders. AbdulRazaq, who spoke through his Deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, at the grand finale of the Peace and Youth Development Summit/ TheWriteUp 2021, at Kwara State University, Malete, said: “The future of our society rests on the quality of young people we are able to raise. I therefore beseech all of us to offer mentorship and whatever support we can mobilise to raise a new generation of great leaders. This is in realisation of the fact that the brighter the future of these young people, the brighter the future of Nigeria.” The event, organised by the Torchbearers Impact Network, coincided with the commemoration of the International Youths Day (IYD).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Olufemi Peters emerges NOUN VC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Regina Otokpa, Abuja Professor Olufemi Peters has been elected Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).Peters will take over from Prof. Abdalla Adamu, whose five-year single tenure elapses on February 10, 2021.A Professor of Chemistry,  Peters, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, boasts an impressive track record of academic excellence spanning three decades including many […]
News

ESTHER BENYEOGO EMERGES AS THE WINNER OF THE VOICE NIGERIA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Esther Benyeogo emerged the winner of season 3 of the international talent show, The Voice Nigeria, on Saturday, 24 July 2021, after 18 weeks of breathtaking performances. She gained the highest number of votes, to beat out the other top 5 talents to walk home with the coveted prizes including a cash reward of 10 […]
News

Insecurity: Recall ex-service men, women, Atiku, tells FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

  Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the Federal Government should consider recalling all ex-servicemen and women to help in the fight against insurgents.   Atiku, who decried the security situation in the country, noted that terrorists that were confined in the North East, have spread into far flung areas as far as Niger […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica