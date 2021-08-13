We’re raising a new generation of leaders –AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged successful entrepreneurs, scholars, opinion moulders and other key stakeholders to offer support and mentorship to young people with a view to raising a new generation of great leaders. AbdulRazaq, who spoke through his Deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, at the grand finale of the Peace and Youth Development Summit/ TheWriteUp 2021, at Kwara State University, Malete, said: “The future of our society rests on the quality of young people we are able to raise. I therefore beseech all of us to offer mentorship and whatever support we can mobilise to raise a new generation of great leaders. This is in realisation of the fact that the brighter the future of these young people, the brighter the future of Nigeria.” The event, organised by the Torchbearers Impact Network, coincided with the commemoration of the International Youths Day (IYD).
