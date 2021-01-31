We’re raising heaven conscious, successful people –Rev. Dr. Gbesabi

The General Overseer of Christ Gospel Mission (CGM) International, Rev. Dr Solomon Gbesabi, shares the vision of his ministry in this interview with Tai Anyanwu. Excerpts…

Could you tell us a little bit about yourself and the ministry?

I’m Rev. Dr. Solomon Gbesabi. I joined campus Christian fellowship in 1996/97 session. I served as President of Nigeria Fellowship of Evangelical Students (NAFES) and Joint Christian Campus Fellowship 1996/97 session.

I also served as National President of Christ Gospel Mission Students and Youth fellowship consecutively. I’m an authority/regular speaker on youth/teens related issues.

I’m a marriage counsellor. I have authored four books which include: “God: The perfect matchmaker” and “Making the most of teenage.” I am happily married to my friend Hephzibah Olusola Gbesabi, also a pencil in God’s hand. We are blessed with four children.

How about your background sir?

I was born to the family of Elder Ayoade and late Deaconess Abolope. I grew up at Mushin (in Lagos State). I was the first graduate in our compound at Mushin and the first person that had holy wedlock in my father’s compound in Iseyin, Oyo State. I had God-fearing parents who taught us the way of the Lord. They taught us to pay tithes, which is still part of us.

They raised us with divine healing consciousness. Our regular pill was Isaiah 53:4: “He was wounded for our transgression, he was bruised for our iniquities, the chastisement was placed upon him and by his strips we are healed.”

My upbringing story cannot be complete without reference to our family church Christ Gospel Church Int’l. In those days we attended Gospel Babies Centre every Saturday where we were raised to love and fear God. Our Sunday school classes and teachings at that mission helped me in Bible memorization.

Would you like to tell us how you became a believer?

As a child born and raised in a Christian home I love and fear God from my childhood. However, I personally confessed Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Saviour in 1989, and I had water baptism by immersion.

How has your walk with Jesus Christ over the years been?

My walk with Jesus started from my childhood. As a child I loved reading Bible stories, praying, singing and thanking God. However, I was groomed spiritually and ministerially by my mentor; Watchman Ben Akinola from when God connected us in 1989. I started serving the Lord in 1992 as PRO, CGM Students movement I later became its national PRO and national president of CGM Youth Fellowship consecutively.

Thereafter, I became Youth pastor and Pastor-in-charge of a local church under the mission. I’m one of the few people that God used to re brand CGM Youth fellowship that also conceived its annual youth fellowship convention called the Gathering of Eagles.

When and how did you receive the call into ministry?

I received the call as a student at the Federal College of Education (Special) Oyo. The Lord told me before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee and I have appointed thee as a prophet to the nations (Jeremiah 1:5) aside other revelations as I continue my relationship with him and understanding him. I was a committed minister at Christ Gospel Church (CGM) Int’l of which the late founder was one of the founding fathers of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

I served at CGM as National Youth pastor and pastor-in-charge of a local church before God called me to start an independent ministry. I was prayerfully released by the church on Sunday November 15, 2020. By God’s grace our ministry will be officially commissioned in a couple of months with a vision of raising heavenly and highly successful people with the core value of holiness and excellence.

Our mandate is proclaiming the word of his grace with signs and wonders following with a focus on youth empowerment, marriage seminar and prophetic teaching, testimonies are bound in our programmes. One of my senior pastors was seeking God’s face on a matter.

The Lord told him he had put the solution in my mouth. He called me for ministration, and he had the solution. During the lock down we had online ministry on Great mercy with unlimited miraculous testimonies. I don’t joke with the words of my mouth because God confirmed them.

Who are those you look up to as your mentors or role models in ministry?

Bishop David Oyedepo is my spiritual mentor. Since I attended his Word of Faith Bible Institute in 1999 my approach to life and ministry has changed.

Like this: Like Loading...