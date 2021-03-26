News

We’re ready for Aba North/ South by-election – INEC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is fully prepared for the March 27 Aba North/South Federal Constituency byeelection in Abia. About 498,390 voters were expected to cast their ballots in 609 polling units spread across 24 Registration Areas (RAs) in the two LGAs of the constituency during the election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday. Okoye said the commission met on Tuesday and deliberated on some issues including preparations for the by-election. He said INEC had firmed up its preparations for the election by deploying over 2,970 officials for its conduct.

He said: “All non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the election at the two Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the constituency have been delivered and batched according to the Registration Areas. “All ad hoc staff required for the conduct of the election has been trained awaiting deployment.

All sensitive materials have been delivered to the Central Bank in Umuahia, Abia and will be inspected on March 25 for dispatch to the two LGA offices of the commission.” Okoye urged all registered voters in the constituency to come out en masse to exercise their franchise during the by-election. He added: “Violent and unwholesome acts undermine the sovereign rights of the people to clean elections and deprive the constituency of quality representation. “The commission is committed to the safety and welfare of its election duty staff and the voters and will strengthen its collaboration with the Inter- Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in this regard.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sultan: We’re fed up with bloodshed in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Our Correspondent   The National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria has expressed disgust at the worsening level of insecurity in Nigeria, saying it was fed up with bloodshed of innocent people by the day in the Boko Haram -infested north east region and other parts of the country.   Co-Chairman of the Council and […]
News

Commission queries NASS clerk for gross insubordination

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

There is more trouble for the embattled outgoing clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori as the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) yesterday issued him with a query for challenging its decision. The query, with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2, dated July 16, 2020 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, was […]
News Top Stories

Long-term obesity increases health risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said the longer a person is overweight, the more damage it does to cardiovascular and metabolic health while increasing the fellow’s risk of metabolic dysfunction and diabetes. These are the findings of a new study, published in the journal ‘PLOS One’. A metabolic disorder occurs when abnormal chemical reactions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica