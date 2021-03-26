We’re ready for Aba North/ South by-election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is fully prepared for the March 27 Aba North/South Federal Constituency byeelection in Abia. About 498,390 voters were expected to cast their ballots in 609 polling units spread across 24 Registration Areas (RAs) in the two LGAs of the constituency during the election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday. Okoye said the commission met on Tuesday and deliberated on some issues including preparations for the by-election. He said INEC had firmed up its preparations for the election by deploying over 2,970 officials for its conduct.

He said: “All non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the election at the two Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the constituency have been delivered and batched according to the Registration Areas. “All ad hoc staff required for the conduct of the election has been trained awaiting deployment.

All sensitive materials have been delivered to the Central Bank in Umuahia, Abia and will be inspected on March 25 for dispatch to the two LGA offices of the commission.” Okoye urged all registered voters in the constituency to come out en masse to exercise their franchise during the by-election. He added: “Violent and unwholesome acts undermine the sovereign rights of the people to clean elections and deprive the constituency of quality representation. “The commission is committed to the safety and welfare of its election duty staff and the voters and will strengthen its collaboration with the Inter- Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in this regard.”

Like this: Like Loading...