We’re ready for Cameroon –Kanu

Bailey ABUJA Super Falcons striker, Uchen- n a Kanu, has said they are ready to go for the broke against Cameroon in the semifinal ticket at the ongoing 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Falcons stumbled in their first game at the tournament, falling to a 2-1 defeat to present nemesis, South Africa, last week. But the nine-time WAFCON winners bounced back days later with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Botswana on matchday two. The team’s momentum was maintained on matchday three as the Falcons hammered four goals past Burundi to finish as Group C runners-up behind South Africa. Uchenna Kanu scored two of Nigeria’s goals in that encounter. Their next face-off is a quarterfinal clash with Cameroon, a team that is undefeated in Morocco so far. The Indomitable Lionesses drew two and won one of their three group matches to emerge second behind Zambia in Group B. They will be tough customers for the Super Falcons when the two teams meet at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Thursday, July 14. But Tigres UANL of Mexico star Uchenna Kanu is confident that the reigning continental queens are ready to face up to their West African neighbours. “Judging from our training and previous games, we are improving and ready for any team,” Kanu told the media, as per the Guardian.
