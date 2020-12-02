News

We’re ready for December 5 by-election – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is ready for this weekend’s legislative by-elections across 11 states of the country. The commission, which met yesterday with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the states where the byelections will take place, expressed satisfaction with the preparations made.

 

Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement after the meeting, disclosed that all the states have received all the non-sensitive materials, trained their staff and received all the funds for the by-elections.

 

“Most of the states have also had their sensitive materials delivered to the Central Bank offices in their state headquarters and the few remaining states will receive theirs by the end of work today (Tuesday). “These situation reports were corroborated by National Commissioners who are already in the states to oversee the elections,” Okoye said.

 

According to him, security agencies have reassured the commission that they would continue to provide professional support to the commission for “the by-elections devoid of any partisan inclinations in order to reproduce the quality of elections that the nation saw in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.”

 

The National Commissioner, however, noted the difficulty in managing elections in Imo North senatorial district over the years, “particularly regarding repeated attempts to disrupt collation of results.”

He disclosed that INEC has put in place additional measures to ensure that this does not happen again. “One such measure is to beef up security in the senatorial district during and in the immediate aftermath of polls.

