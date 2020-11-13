We’re ready for Eagles, says Leone Stars coach

Leaone Stars of Sierra Leone handler, John Keister, has said his wards can beat the Super Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier taking place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium today. Keister explained that he is positive of getting a good result against the Super Eagles. “I want the nation to be positive about the outcome from the first leg. “The team’s rebuilding process starts now, and I’ve put together some of the best players to upset the Nigerians.” Meanwhile, Sierra Leone beat Nigeria 1-0 in the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup qualifier in Freetown in April 21, 2001

Like this: Like Loading...