We’re ready for Eagles, says Leone Stars coach

Leaone Stars of Sierra Leone handler, John Keister, has said his wards can beat the Super Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier taking place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium today. Keister explained that he is positive of getting a good result against the Super Eagles. “I want the nation to be positive about the outcome from the first leg. “The team’s rebuilding process starts now, and I’ve put together some of the best players to upset the Nigerians.” Meanwhile, Sierra Leone beat Nigeria 1-0 in the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup qualifier in Freetown in April 21, 2001
Fireboy DML debuts on FIFA 21
Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as ‘FIreboy DML’ is set to feature in the soon to be released video simulation football game FIFA 21. The ‘Scatter’ crooner joins global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander Arnold and Erling Braut Haland on standard, champions and ultimate editions of the game. The video game franchise is listed […]
UEFA League: Leipzig stun Atletico to reach semis
RB Leipzig will play Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals after Tyler Adams’ late deflected winner knocked out Atletico Madrid. Dani Olmo put the German side ahead with a close-range header but substitute Joao Felix levelled from the penalty spot for Atletico before Adams grabbed the winner for Leipzig with two minutes remaining, […]
Report: PSG eying Ighalo
Manchester United’s Nigerian loanee, Odio Ighalo may not return to China in January if the move by Ligue1 side, Paris Saint-Germain sees the light of the day. The French side is reportedly lining up a shock move for Odion Ighalo whose last day transfer market move came as a surprise this January. Ighalo, top […]
