We’re ready for FCT Area Council polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has concluded major activities for the February 12 Abuja Area Council elections. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with stakeholders in the territory yesterday, explained that the commission was only putting finishing touches to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. “Continuous voter registration (CVR) was conducted over a period of six months. Permanent voters cards (PVCs) have been printed and made available for collection.

“There are enough ad hoc staff engaged and trained for the election. Non-sensitive materials have been deployed to the various Area Councils. “Non-pharmaceutical materials have been procured to protect voters and personnel from COVID-19 in line with the commission’s policy based on the protocols prescribed by health authorities.” “Voter education and publicity are ongoing. Transport arrangements have been made, including motorcycles for remote locations and boats for riverine areas. “We have had several meetings with the security agencies in the Area Councils, the FCT and the national level on how to address potential threats to the election and secure the process.”

