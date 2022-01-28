News

We’re ready for peace on conditions, Shekarau tells APC leaders

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State and serving senator, has expressed readiness to reconcile with Governor Umar Ganduje on strict conditions of respecting their positions. “We are ready to reconcile with the Ganduje-led faction on strict conditions of equity and fairness to all members of All Progressive Congress in Kano, and our teams.”

Speaking on Wednesday night on what transpired in the reconciliation meeting initiated by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and other members, Shekarau cleared that they are not compelled or put under duress to accept anything of the meeting. The APC Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni and Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar on Tuesday met in Abuja, with the warring factions of the party in Kano so as to reconcile the groups. Shekarau said the committee did not rule on any issue after the discussion but rather appealed to the factions to close ranks for peace to reign. APC reconciliation Committee was concerned with our success in the court, as they need the reconciliation. He said to the committee: “We are ready for peace discussion, but with conditions.

The conditions are respect for party members, equity and fairness among all, so that everybody’s rights are protected.’’ “The struggle we are embarking on is not to create chaos or disrespect anybody, but to ensure that the efforts create level playing field for everybody.’’

“The Almighty God emphasised that reconciliation is very good but we should be sensible, honest and ensure fairness in carrying out the action. The leadership of the party at the headquarters is already looking into the complaints submitted before it.” The former Kano State governor appealed to supporters not to be deterred or worried as the group would never compromise their interest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

GENERAL SURA TO PLATEAU RESIDENTS: Rise up, defend yourselves against bandits’ attacks

Posted on Author MUSA PAM

…says killers are not ghosts, must be fished out Addressing Nigeria’s challenges demands justice, equity Brigadier General John Sura (rtd.), who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Force Headquarters, and a strong Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos said innocent […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

‘No lockdown on S’East as Kanu appears in court’

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced there will be no lockdown on the South- East as its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja today. Kanu is facing trial for offences bordering on treason, terrorism and others. IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, said, “We […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu orders probe into brutalisation of protesters

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

LCC: Why we must commence operation now   Disturbed by the allegations of right abuses and harassment of protesters who were arrested by the police at the Lekki toll plaza on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has ordered a full scale investigation into the allegations to ensure officers responsible for the act are dealt with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica