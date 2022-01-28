We’re ready for peace on conditions, Shekarau tells APC leaders

Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State and serving senator, has expressed readiness to reconcile with Governor Umar Ganduje on strict conditions of respecting their positions. “We are ready to reconcile with the Ganduje-led faction on strict conditions of equity and fairness to all members of All Progressive Congress in Kano, and our teams.”

Speaking on Wednesday night on what transpired in the reconciliation meeting initiated by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and other members, Shekarau cleared that they are not compelled or put under duress to accept anything of the meeting. The APC Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni and Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar on Tuesday met in Abuja, with the warring factions of the party in Kano so as to reconcile the groups. Shekarau said the committee did not rule on any issue after the discussion but rather appealed to the factions to close ranks for peace to reign. APC reconciliation Committee was concerned with our success in the court, as they need the reconciliation. He said to the committee: “We are ready for peace discussion, but with conditions.

The conditions are respect for party members, equity and fairness among all, so that everybody’s rights are protected.’’ “The struggle we are embarking on is not to create chaos or disrespect anybody, but to ensure that the efforts create level playing field for everybody.’’

“The Almighty God emphasised that reconciliation is very good but we should be sensible, honest and ensure fairness in carrying out the action. The leadership of the party at the headquarters is already looking into the complaints submitted before it.” The former Kano State governor appealed to supporters not to be deterred or worried as the group would never compromise their interest.

