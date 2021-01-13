We’re ready for warfront’s return –Wounded soldiers

Wounded soldiers receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, have expressed readiness to return to the frontline, after being treated at the hospital.

A cross section of soldiers interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on their hospital beds yesterday commended the military authorities for ensuring their welfare. Sergeant Yakubu Gajawa, a soldier serving with Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Magumeri in Borno State said that he was transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries in the war front.

Gajawa thanked the authorities for the adequate treatment at the hospital. The soldier added that the medical attention provided was excellent. He said: “We are receiving good attention here. I think that it is excellent and I am happy about it.

“I am ready to go back to the war front. I am not afraid because what happened to me was destined by God and I thank my God that I still have my legs. “If I get well today, I will go back to my duty post to continue the fight. If I don’t go back what then makes me a soldier?

“My duty is to fight at the battle front and I must fight and win by the grace of God.”

Pte. Afolayan Sunday, another soldier serving at 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole, said he sustained injuries after an ambush on December 25, 2019 at Jakana in Borno State. Sunday said he was given adequate attention at the hospital, adding that his allowances and other entitlement were also paid on time. He said: “Since I was brought here, our feeding, our allowances and everything have been well taken care of.

“I feel good and ready to return to the battle front to go and finish the fight because it is what I signed for.” Pte Ali Magoro, also serving with Operation Lafiya Dole, commended the military authorities for ensuring the welfare of wounded soldiers, saying that the situation was quite different from what it was in the past.

He said: “I feel like dying for my country now because we lack nothing in terms of treatment and welfare since our admission at the hospital. “All our entitlements have been paid, I thank God for this and I am looking forward to returning to my duty post as quickly as possible.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, recently visited the wounded soldiers after inaugurating the Remodeled Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital.

