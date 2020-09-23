We’re ready to carry out intensive patrols on our waterways – Navy

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday said it has deployed eight ships and a helicopter to carry out intensive patrols of the waterways and sea lanes in order to ensure strict compliance to the use of authomatic identification system (AIS) by vessels in the Niger Delta maritime environment and to prevent other maritime crimes for sustainable economic activities to thrive in the region.

Speaking at the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa during the flag off of of ‘Exercise Akere’ the Flag Officer Commanding of the Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Suleiman said that the ships will conduct Vessels’ Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) on all suspected vessels as well as arrest defaulters.

The FOC said that the exercise will also afford the fleet the opportunity to practice other evolutions such as ship manoeuvres, emergency drills, communication exercises and gunnery firing among others.

The exercise he said will take place in Central Naval Command Area of Responsibility (AOR) between September

23 and 25, 2020; adding that the aim of the exercise was to enforce the use of Automatic Identification System (AIS) by vessels operating in the CNC AOR.

Maintaining that the Command’s AOR covers one of the major coastal regions of the country with the bulk of the nation’s economic assets, including oil exploration infrastructure, he said that it was part of the CNC’s responsibility to protect the assets and ensure that the nation’s maritime economic activities were not disrupted.

