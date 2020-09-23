Metro & Crime

We’re ready to carry out intensive patrols on our waterways – Navy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday said it has deployed eight ships and a helicopter to carry out intensive patrols of the waterways and sea lanes in order to ensure strict compliance to the use of authomatic identification system (AIS) by vessels in the Niger Delta maritime environment and to prevent other maritime crimes for sustainable economic activities to thrive in the region.
Speaking at the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa during the flag off of of ‘Exercise Akere’ the Flag Officer Commanding of the Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Suleiman said that the ships will conduct Vessels’ Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) on all suspected vessels as well as arrest defaulters.
The FOC said that the exercise will also afford the fleet the opportunity to practice other evolutions such as ship manoeuvres, emergency drills, communication exercises and gunnery firing among others.
The exercise he said will take place in Central Naval Command Area of Responsibility (AOR) between September
23 and 25, 2020; adding that the aim of the exercise was to enforce the use of Automatic Identification System (AIS) by vessels operating in the CNC AOR.
Maintaining that the Command’s AOR covers one of the major coastal regions of the country with the bulk of the nation’s economic assets, including oil exploration infrastructure, he said that it was part of the CNC’s responsibility to protect the assets and ensure that the nation’s maritime economic activities were not disrupted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sotitobire: Prosecution closes case over child’s disappearance in church

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Long wait in the trial of the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Ondo State, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, alongside six others over the disappearance of a 13-month-old boy, Gold Kolawole, may soon be over after the prosecution closed its case yesterday. Rounding off its case before the presiding judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, the prosecution team […]
Metro & Crime

Borno: Zulum releases N148.8m to offset corp members’ allowance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the payment of N148.8 million to offset the backlogs of arrears and monthly allowances of various batches of serving and past corps members in the state. The Desk Officer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mr Christopher Godwin-Akaba, made this known in an […]
Metro & Crime

Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

Apostle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi Kaduna, Kaduna State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the past five years. Alhassan was arrested at his resident, No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Alhassan, who is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: