We’re ready to dialogue with bandits –Abducted students’ parents

Parents of the abducted students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna State yesterday said they were ready to negotiate with bandits to secure the release of their wards.

 

They disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna, saying: “We cannot sit and do nothing” after governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, stated that he will not negotiate with the bandits. Bandits had abducted the students when they attacked the school located in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on March 12.

 

Few days later, the governor said: “We will not engage with bandits or kidnappers. Private citizens like clerics and clergymen can do so in their individual capacities. We also want them to repent but it is not our job to ask  them to do so.”

 

However, the parents, who had previously staged a protest, stated that they would do everything within their power to secure the release of their children. Mr. Sam Kambai, who spoke on behalf of the parents, accused the Kaduna State Government of abandoning the children to their fate.

 

“If we have the means of reaching the bandits we will negotiate with them. We are ready to negotiate the lives of our children. We will not allow (the) government to destroy our children in the bush. We are also working hard to get their contact,” Kambai said.

 

“Today makes it 25 dreary and excruciatingly difficult days since our children have been in captivity. For the record, the governor of Kaduna state has never addressed the parents of these students from the first day of the incident until now.

 

They have shown no concern about the trauma the parents have been enduring.

 

“We have not received any words of empathy or assurance from (the) government nor have we seen any action to inspire confidence that something is being done to secure the safe release of our children.

