We’re Ready To Play Our Game – Spalletti

The Partenopei has been set to play on Saturday but will now take to the pitch at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday instead.

It means Napoli now plays after second-placed Lazio, meaning the title will be theirs if they win after their nearest rivals fail to beat Inter at San Siro earlier the same day.

“We’ve known for a long time what our direction is,” the coach said during his pre-match press conference. “We continue on our path so far, then there are things that are above us that we can’t control.

“It’s okay to be controlled by other things, and we adapt. But we will be ready to play our game, we would have been ready today anyway. Let’s just play.

“We have not entrusted our Scudetto to the judge or fate, but to our idea of football, to make happy those who wait for us with bated breath for hours at an airport or in the street just to see an Azzurri coach pass by.

“The team must not change anything, and for the desire that I saw this morning, I am convinced that we will play our game.