‘We’re recruiting 104 new hands to align with modern changes’

The Enugu State Water Corporation has commenced the recruitment of 104staff intothecorporation. Theagency said therecruitment isinfurtheranceof thedetermination of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to reposition the agency and drastically tackle the inheentchallengesof thewatersector in the state.

The corporation on April 8 through internal and external advertisements called for application for 39 posts in 12 units, namely Engineering, Planning and Design, Operations and Maintenance, Me-hanical Electrical Group, Ajali Technical Crews, Oji River Stations, and Zonal Offices Maintenance Teams. Other units are Nsukka Zone, Finance, Public Relations, and Administration. Speakingontherecruitment exercise, theManagingDirector of theCorporation, Engr Martin Okwor, said that many workers of theCorporationlackmodern skills to drive the current utility concern for optimal result and service delivery.

Okwor, who disclosed that the Corporation is understaffedfollowingtheretirement and death of several workers revealed that their replacements have not been carried out over the years. “The massive expansion and modernization scheme of the present administration, under the leadershipof GovernorIfeanyi Ugwuanyi, with the International Development Partners such as the AFD PROGRAM , currently in place.

Like this: Like Loading...