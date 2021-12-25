We’re resolute about elevating Nigerians’ standard of living, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government was resolute in ensuring that their standard of living was elevated. The President gave this assurance in a Christmas message he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Friday. The President regretted that the world would not be celebrating Christmas for the second time running as it used to in the past years because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Noting that the season brings together peoples of the world with one purpose; to celebrate togetherness, joy, peace, and above all, to share love with one another through exchange of goodwill and gifts.

He regretted that the COVID-19 pandemic, with its attendant debilitating impact, has remained with mankind, mutating and leaving in its wake devastating consequences on the economy, social interaction, and curtailing certain freedoms. According to him, respite has been provided as humanity has been able to rise up with one voice and purpose, to confront the foisted conditions. While appealing to the people to embrace vaccination, the best scientifically known bulwark against the pandemic, the President noted that recent events have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the effects of the virus on the human body.

Commending the efforts of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) for their efforts in controlling the spread of the virus, Buhari urged those who had taken the two doses to go ahead and take the booster jabs. Commenting on insecurity, the President acknowledged that despite the remarkable successes generally recorded, the country still faced certain challenges. As he said that: “Our courageous security forces, bolstered by the necessary support from this administration, daily confront the wicked ones amongst us, who continue to threaten the peace of the land.

“Recently, during the meeting with fellow Heads of State of the ECOWAS, I discussed the need to intensify efforts to jointly confront this menace causing instability in our sub-region. “I am confident that with the renewed commitment and empowerment of our committed security personnel, all these issues which inflict pain and trauma on us will soon be history. “Let us utilise the opportunity that this festive period brings to encourage ourselves so that the machinations of the wicked ones in our midst will find no place to thrive.’’

