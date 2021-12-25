News Top Stories

We’re resolute about elevating Nigerians’ standard of living, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on We’re resolute about elevating Nigerians’ standard of living, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government was resolute in ensuring that their standard of living was elevated. The President gave this assurance in a Christmas message he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Friday. The President regretted that the world would not be celebrating Christmas for the second time running as it used to in the past years because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Noting that the season brings together peoples of the world with one purpose; to celebrate togetherness, joy, peace, and above all, to share love with one another through exchange of goodwill and gifts.

He regretted that the COVID-19 pandemic, with its attendant debilitating impact, has remained with mankind, mutating and leaving in its wake devastating consequences on the economy, social interaction, and curtailing certain freedoms. According to him, respite has been provided as humanity has been able to rise up with one voice and purpose, to confront the foisted conditions. While appealing to the people to embrace vaccination, the best scientifically known bulwark against the pandemic, the President noted that recent events have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the effects of the virus on the human body.

Commending the efforts of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) for their efforts in controlling the spread of the virus, Buhari urged those who had taken the two doses to go ahead and take the booster jabs. Commenting on insecurity, the President acknowledged that despite the remarkable successes generally recorded, the country still faced certain challenges. As he said that: “Our courageous security forces, bolstered by the necessary support from this administration, daily confront the wicked ones amongst us, who continue to threaten the peace of the land.

“Recently, during the meeting with fellow Heads of State of the ECOWAS, I discussed the need to intensify efforts to jointly confront this menace causing instability in our sub-region. “I am confident that with the renewed commitment and empowerment of our committed security personnel, all these issues which inflict pain and trauma on us will soon be history. “Let us utilise the opportunity that this festive period brings to encourage ourselves so that the machinations of the wicked ones in our midst will find no place to thrive.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency taunts opposition over #BringBackOurBoys

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…alleges group commissioned one million T-Shirts for campaign   The Presidency, yesterday, taunted the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other critics of the government over their reactions to the abduction and subsequent rescue of 344 boys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.     It accused the PDP and its […]
News Top Stories

H1: Six banks earn N93.70bn in fees, commissions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

FCMB, Sterling lead Tier 2 segment   e-payment transactions jumped by 82% in Q1   Six deposit money banks in the country raked in a total of N93.70 billion in net fee and commission income in the first six months of this year, a 29.26 per  cent improvement over the N72.49 billion that the lenders […]
News Top Stories

New airlines face survival challenges in 2021

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The second wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) could make return to profitability by airlines, especially in Nigeria, ex-tremely difficult. New start-up like Cally Air, an airline to be financed by the Cross Rivers State Government, United Nigeria Airlines and Green Africa Airlines may not solve the problem of the sector. Cally Air is a proposed Nigerian […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica