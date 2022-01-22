We’re set for nationwide strike, says Kogi Labour

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Kogi State, said it has concluded all arrangements and mobilised its members for an indefinite strike over non-implementation of minimum wage and national protest against the planned price increase of petroleum products slated for Thursday, January 27.

The Kogi State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, stated this while speaking at the State Executive Council meeting (SEC) of NLC in Lokoja on Friday. According to him, all affiliates of the NLC in the state have given their commitments to fully mobilise their members for the two events. Meanwhile the labour leader has stated that the NLC affiliate has mandated that a 14 days ultimatum will be issued to Kogi State government on Tuesday, January 25, to resolve all contentious issues or face an indefinite strike action by the labour unions. He noted that despite the co-operation and understanding of Kogi workers to the government, the State government has continued to handle the welfare of workers with levity.

The labour leader alleged that the Kogi State government had set up a minimum wage committee in February 2020 with a mandate to turn in their report within four weeks, “but two years after, there was no report and minimum wage implementation remained stalled.

