News

We’re set for nationwide strike, says Kogi Labour

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Kogi State, said it has concluded all arrangements and mobilised its members for an indefinite strike over non-implementation of minimum wage and national protest against the planned price increase of petroleum products slated for Thursday, January 27.

The Kogi State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, stated this while speaking at the State Executive Council meeting (SEC) of NLC in Lokoja on Friday. According to him, all affiliates of the NLC in the state have given their commitments to fully mobilise their members for the two events. Meanwhile the labour leader has stated that the NLC affiliate has mandated that a 14 days ultimatum will be issued to Kogi State government on Tuesday, January 25, to resolve all contentious issues or face an indefinite strike action by the labour unions. He noted that despite the co-operation and understanding of Kogi workers to the government, the State government has continued to handle the welfare of workers with levity.

The labour leader alleged that the Kogi State government had set up a minimum wage committee in February 2020 with a mandate to turn in their report within four weeks, “but two years after, there was no report and minimum wage implementation remained stalled.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Force c’ttee begins assessment tour of damaged facilities, others nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…visits FCT, Lagos Ogun states’ commands   A nine-man committee set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to undertake on-the-spot assessment of the losses suffered by the Force in the wake of violent protests across the country, has begun work. The committee, which is headed by a Commissioner of Police […]
News

US: Police chief resigns over black motorist’s death

Posted on Author Reporter

  The police chief of the city where a black motorist was killed has resigned along with the officer who shot him. Police Chief Tim Gannon and Officer Kim Potter quit the Brooklyn Center force two days after the death of Daunte Wright sparked two nights of unrest, reports the BBC. She says she mistook […]
News

Secret of my hit songs  – King Steve

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Fast rising Nigerian singer and song writer, King Steve, who is making waves in far away Russia has disclosed that the secret of his success is creativity and hard work.     Among the hit songs of the Ekiti State-born artiste are Konto and Ifeoma, among other thrilling tracks.  King Steve Benjamin born October […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica