We’re shocked by Ayade’s decision to dump PDP – Ishaku

…says viable opposition vital in democracy

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has said that the governors in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were shocked and embarrassed by the decision of their Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ishaku said this Friday after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor, who wondered what informed the decision of his Cross River State counterpart, said all his colleagues in the PDP were doing well in their various states.

He stressed out that opposition was vital in a viable democracy.

Ishaku also dismissed the speculation that other PDP governors would soon dump the PDP for the APC.

Asked why Ayade dumped the PDP, the governor said: “I wouldn’t know precisely the governor’s thinking, because all of us are different. But we are greatly shocked and embarrassed that he will suddenly dump the party for APC, because all of us see PDP as alternative to APC.

“But be that as it may, I believe that any democratic country must have a viable opposition and opposition in itself is good for democracy. If you don’t have an opposition, then the government in powers can go astray and so I believe in the vibrant democracy with an opposition.”

The Taraba State governor added that the PDP’S Reconciliation Committee, chaired by the former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, did its best to keep the party together adding that only Ayade knew what was good for him.

On speculations that other PDP governors may soon leave the party, Ishaku said: “I don’t see that happening and like I said even his own was a shock to some of us. And for Nigeria, we should hope for an opposition. Democracy without an opposition is not a democracy.”

Like this: Like Loading...