We’re solidly behind you, PDP – Group tells Ugwuanyi

Members of Governor Ugwuanyi Progressive Movement (GUPM), the support group of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, have reiterated their support and loyalty to the governor as their leader and role model.

Members of the group also reassured Governor Ugwuanyi of their solidarity and support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, stressing that they will continue to follow the governor as the leader of the PDP and work assiduously towards the party’s electoral victory in 2023.

Speaking when the Ward, Local Government, Zonal and State Coordinators of the group paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, the state Coordinator, Engr. Chris Ugwu, said their loyalty to the governor since the group was inaugurated, is unshakable.

Ugwu told Ugwuanyi that they are impressed with his uncommon leadership style of the governor, which they said is anchored on peace and good governance, stressing that the governor has discharged his responsibilities diligently and satisfactorily in spite of the state’s lean resources and numerous challenges confronting it.

 

“Your Excellency, our coming out today is to show that GUPM Enugu State is for you and also tell you that we are solidly behind you.

 

What gives us joy in Enugu State is the peace and good governance your administration has entrenched in the state despite all the security and economic challenges.”

 

