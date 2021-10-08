Sports

We’re still among best nations – Deschamps

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

France showed they were still a force to be reckoned with as they claimed an impressive 3-2 comeback win over Belgium in the Nations League after this year’s shock loss to Switzerland in the Euro 2020 last 16, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

The world champions, who struggled in consecutive draws against Bosnia and Ukraine before beating Finland in World Cup qualifiers, were on the ropes in the semifinal against the world’s top-ranked team when they trailed 2-0 at halftime.

But a spectacular reaction, culminating with Theo Hernandez’s last-minute goal, earned France a spot in Sunday’s final against Spain and gave Les Bleus some chest-bumping pride.

“We were knocked out by Switzerland (at Euro 2020) but the France national team is still here,” Deschamps told a news conference after the goals by Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Hernandez followed first-half strikes by Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku.

“We confirmed what we did against Finland, against Belgium who are the best nation in Europe, in the world. We’re still among the best teams.”

Deschamps added that the game was one of the best in his time as France coach, which started in 2012.

“It’s one of the best because of how it unfolded, because of the quality of our opponents,” he explained.

“Despite the adversity, we had the pride and the character to turn it around. It is a great, great moment.”

France started well but were overwhelmed in the last 20 minutes of the first half, allowing Belgium to take what seemed to be a comfortable lead, but they suffocated Roberto Martinez’s side after the break.

“We were below our par in the last part of the first half but once we played more aggressively it was another story. The players were feeling down at halftime but it’s because we had given Belgium the opportunity to score those two goals,” said Deschamps.

“The players showed pride and character,” he added, heaping praise on the defensive work of the three attacking players – Mbappe, Benzema and Antoine Griezmann.

Mbappe, who had not scored in his six previous internationals, set up Benzema for the opener before levelling with a penalty, after missing the decisive spot-kick against Switzerland in June.

“Kylian didn’t have any doubts. He was determined after lacking efficiency at the Euros. Like I always said, the French team is better with than without Kylian Mbappe,” Deschamps said.

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Messi breaks Pele scoring record as Barcelona win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Atletico go clear at top of La Liga Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona during his side’s victory over Real Valladolid to break Pele’s record of the most goals for one club. Argentina forward Messi, 33, scored Barca’s third when he collected Pedri’s backheel, took a touch then slotted the ball past […]
Sports

Gaza militants, children among 24 dead as Israel hits Hamas

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem. Since sundown Monday when […]
Sports

EPL: Villa beat Arsenal to move out of relegation zone, Man City thump Watford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Aston Villa moved out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since 28 February, with one game to go, after Trezeguet’s priceless winner against Arsenal. Trezeguet beat Emiliano Martinez with a powerful first-time finish after Tyrone Mings had diverted a corner into the Egypt international’s path to lift his side above […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica