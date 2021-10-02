NAF to induct A-29 Super Tucano aircraft
We're still investigating cause of accidental airstrike in Yobe, says Chief Of Air Staff

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao has said that the Nigerian Air Force was still investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of innocent civilians during a recent air aid by his men in Yobe State. Amao, who was represented at Open Ears Conference 2 virtual meeting by the Chief of Training and Operations, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji said that the air force was in constant communication with the Yobe State Government and that Nigerians would be told the outcome once the investigation is completed on the matter.

The Air Force Chief used the opportunity to disabuse the minds of Nigerians on the use of Super Tocano which was used for the Yobe operations. “It is a misunderstanding of air power and it’s roles. I want to say that the Super Tocanoes have brought a lot of bites to the fight. “The fact is that as we speak now, the air planes are operating in the North East. Just yesterday, I had a meeting with the commanders there and the vendors supplying the airplanes to review the operations of the aircraft.

“I can tell you that there is a positive response to the operations of the air planes in the theater of operations. “I also want to clarify that air power alone cannot win the war, it will take collective efforts; the military, the civil society organizations and all others,” he said.

He said further that the news that an air force plane crashed in Kaduna State was far from the truth, saying that the force didn’t have any aircraft that flew from Yola to Kaduna at that period. “Of course, we knew we have lost an airplane in Zamfara and a combat search and rescue had already been launched, we knew the pilot was alive and the bandits were searching for him. “We put the life of the pilot and those of the people, who were searching for him in danger and so we had to delay for safety and we ensured that the people who were conducting the search were not compromised,” he said.

