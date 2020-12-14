We’re still searching for 333 students, says gov

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, yesterday, said that 333 out of the 839 students abducted from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara were still missing.

Masari, who disclosed this when a Federal Government delegation paid him a sympathy visit, said the bandits were yet to contact anybody, including the state government, the school authorities or parents of the students on the abduction.

The governor said that his administration was working in collaboration with security operatives and parents of the students to trace the missing students.

“The children so far kidnapped cut across the state because the boarding school houses all children from all parts of the state and some even from outside the state. “It (school) has a population of 839 and, so far, we are yet to account for 333 students.

We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest and we are calling those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home. “Based on the available record we have, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that has been kidnapped,” Masari said. The governor had already ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state.

He said that his administration was working in collaboration with security operatives and parents of the students to trace the remaining students. He, however, gave assurance that efforts were being made to ensure release of the students still in captivity.

The Federal Government’s delegation was led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) and made up essentially of service chiefs and other key personalities in the security and intelligence community. They were on the visit to commiserate with Masari and the people of the state over the abduction.

Members of the delegation included the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ekwe Ibas and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar. Others were the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai. Magashi, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, gave an assurance that the abducted students will be back soon as the security agencies were working hard to ensure that the students were freed from the custody of the bandits.

“So far, we have been briefed by the Police Commissioner, GOC, Brigade Commander, Air Commander, DSS, and other security officers. “Our interest is to keep ourselves abreast with what actually happened on Friday and we believe with their briefings, this task is going to be simple for us. We have strategies and I believe we can do it without any collateral damage to the people of Katsina State.

“We have the intelligence, the information, their whereabouts, their movements and their methods of operations. The task is easy for the armed forces and the police.

The only thing is that we need prayers from you so that there will be no collateral damage in the event of being hostile. We assure you that all hands are on deck,” he said. It would be recalled that bandits attacked the school last Friday and abducted an unspecified number of students.

Hours after the raid on the school, the police authorities claimed they had rescued about 200 students from the bandits. However, another source said the so-called rescued

