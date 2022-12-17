News

We’re taking arts beyond academic’s boundaries – Prof. Atsenuwa

University of Lagos, has declared its determination to continue to promote the creative industry and arts in particularly beyond the boundaries of the academic circle. This commitment was given by the Deputy Vice of the university, Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa, during the public presentation of the book, Indigo Reimagined and the clothing collection of Professor Peju Layiwola, a Professor of Art History of the university.

Speaking at the event, which was held at Ashluxury, a fashion collection outfit based in Lagos, the DVC commended Layiwola for her commitment to the creative industry, noting that she has effectively and successfully combined her academic work with the practice of art, thereby bridging the gap between the university and the town.

According to her; ‘‘T he university of Lagos is pleased to present this book which is an intellectual appraisal of Professor Peju Layiwola’s last solo exhibition in Nigeria titled; Indigo Reimagined; and it is also an appraisal of her work as a scholar and art practitioner.

 

‘’ On the book, which is a collection of essays on Layiwola’s solo art exhibition, Indigo Reimagined and authored by Professor Patrick Oloko, also of University of Lagos, Atsenuwa, noted that; ‘‘We are also excited that our Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS) published this invaluable text that brings together the works of several scholars from around the globe through a grant from the Africa Multiple research project of the University of Bayreuth.

‘‘This book launch brings together the academic community and industry practitioners in the fashion, textiles and creative sectors to show  consumers of their products the extent of natural products.

‘‘I am glad that Peju is leading the charge for Unilag from her discipline and practice. So, we express our immense gratitude to Ashluxury for supporting our work of grooming a new generation of creatives and congratulate Professor Layiwola.’’

 

Layiwola on her part, expressed appreciation to the audience, which comprised various stakeholders from both the academic and private sector, noting that it is a fulfilling moment for her to see the extent her works are appreciated while pledging to continue in the stride of training and developing more young creatives while promoting the existing relationship with the market space.

 

