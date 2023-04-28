We’re Taking Nothing For Granted, Eddie Howe Reveals

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe has said he’s taking nothing for granted as the quest for champions league football is solidifying for the first time in 20 years.
Howe who is looking more assured after a 4-1 win at Everton said the win was probably their best move and it came at a good time for Newcastle.
Victory against Everton opened up an eight-point gap to fifth place but Howe, whose side thrashed Tottenham 6-1 on Sunday, is refusing to get ahead of himself.
“We know nothing is taken for granted from our perspective,” said Howe.
“It puts us in a lot stronger position. To get six points from Tottenham and Everton is a great return.
“It was always going to be a difficult game for us but we handled the occasion well in a hostile environment.
“The first goal was going to be crucial. It was probably our best move and it came at a good time for us.
“The confidence was there and it was evident in the second half, maybe a bit of the edge of the game had gone but I think we had to earn the right to get to that point because Everton put us under pressure in the first half.”