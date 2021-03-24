We’re tired of sitting at home, protesting students tell Makinde

Hundreds of students from various Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions yesterday trooped out to protest their continued stay at home. The protesters blocked the entrances to the state Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. They disrupted activities at the Secretariat.

They also prevent movement from Bodija to Mokola areas for several hours. The protesting students were armed with various placards with different inscriptions such as: “We are tired of sitting down at home,”

“Government should address the issue of ASUP,” “We need accreditation for our courses,”

“We can’t continue like this,” “Makinde should come to our aid,” among others. Addressing the protesters, the Student Union President of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Salaudeen Hammed Olasunkanmi, said: “I have been on Higher National Diploma since 2015 up till date for unknown reasons.” Olasunkanmi maintained that over 20 courses were yet to be accredited in his school. He said: “We need accreditation for our courses.

Over 20 courses have not been accredited in our school and some schools that began operation of recent have been accredited. Why? This means that we cannot go for the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

“We are suffering from infrastructure deficit as we don’t have befitting laboratories. No practical and class halls. Since March 1st, the ASUP had gone on strike over their demand from the state government and up till now their demands have not been met. “Of recent, we heard that ASUP nationwide has also declared to go on strike.

So, that shows that our resumption is not visible in the next two to three months. We are here begging the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, to please find something to do for God sake so that we can go back to school on time.”

