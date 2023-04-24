We’re Too Slow And Static, Allegri Speaks On Defeat

A generally dull contest was settled in the third minute of stoppage time, when Giacamo Raspadori’s thumping volley edged the runaway Serie A leaders ever closer to clinching the Scudetto.

The Juvetus defence were caught napping as Luciano Spalletti’s side snatched all three points, and Allegri admitted he expects higher standards from his players.

“It’s disappointing to lose a game like that, but we should’ve done better on the goal,” he told DAZN. “We just stopped playing and absolutely need to do better in that sense.

“It’s simple, just look at the move, we are at the 93rd minute and ought to have bodies into the box to defend.