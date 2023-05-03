We’re upgrading military to a force of global reckoning, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the re-positioning of the military, through training, networking and equipping, would turn it into a force of global reckoning even as he urged officers to keep giving their best to the nation.

The President stated this yesterday at the commissioning of Nationwide Secure Defence Headquarters Communications Network, GIWA 2 Project, Phase 1, in Abuja.

The President assured that the government would sustain its role in meeting the demands of the Armed Forces by evolving necessary initiatives to enhance their position.

“As the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue to reposition to provide the enabling environment for enhancing the security and well-being of the citizens, I implore all our troops to give their best in the service of the nation.’’

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted that GIWA 2 Project would provide real-time secure means of communication and incident reporting, as well as information exchange between the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

“It also stands to enhance collaboration between our Defence, Intelligence and Security Community while providing the platform for the denial of freedom of action to all perpetrators of insecurity across Nigeria.’’

Buhari added that the proj- ect initiative was in alignment with some of the main focus areas of the Federal Govern- ment in security, economic progress and technological development. “These benefits of the GIWA 2 Project informed the timely support of the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, to ensure that the Centre is commissioned as one of the proud landmarks and enduring achievements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under this Administration,” the President said, adding: “To this end, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is to support the Defence Headquarters in ensuring that the infra- structure available for Rural Telephony is fully deployed for the attainment of GIWA 2 Project deliverables.

The Federal Government shall support the full actualisation of the other phases of GIWA 2 Project.’’ President Buhari extolled the Armed Forces for their patriotism, loyalty, and sense of duty.

Buhari said his government had made significant strides to enhance the capacity and capability of the Armed Forces to tackle the multiple security challenges, even as he commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, other Service Chiefs and stakeholders for the conceptualisation and remark- able work in the establish- ment of the GIWA 2 Project.