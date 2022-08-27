We’re upscaling creative industry for sustainable devt of tourism, says Akinbile -Yusuf

With almost 3, 000 young talents trained and established professionals in the creative industry up scaled, with another 200 on queued for the next training session, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said the commitment to equipping creatives in the state is to ensure the sustainable development of its tourism sector.

This was disclosed by her last week during the unveiling of the training partnership deal between the ministry, Temple Company through its Gidi Creative Centre (GCC), University of Lagos and Henley Business School under the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI), with 200 youths billed to be trained in the different aspects of creative industry, leadership and entrepreneur. ‘‘The vision behind this partnership is to use Lagos’s rich natural resources, creative talents, diverse culture, and heritage to promote the sustainable development of tourism as a viable sector of the economy in a manner that enhances, promotes, and preserves the richness, quality, and unique features of Lagos,’’ she said.

Furthermore; ‘‘This initiative has been developed into an academy that will offer training to equip individuals with the necessary skills and capabilities in creative leadership and collaboration with access to professionals in various fields and infrastructure.’’ According to her, LACI since its creation over two years ago had collaborated with different stakeholders to deliver required skill sets training for people.

This include partnership with EbonyLife Academy and DelYork Creative Academy to train about 1,500 talented young persons in the first phase; 480 presently undergoing training at Ebony Life Creative Academy while the state recently in partnership with Africa Film Academy trained 600 youths in Alimosho, Badagry, and Epe. Delighted by this development, she disclosed that the intervention has been of immense benefits, as she noted; ‘‘It is a thing of joy that this intervention in the creative industry is yielding good fruits as our graduates from these academies are already making waves in the film industry and making their marks.

‘‘After the just concluded Film in a Box’ Training in Alimosho a graduate of Africa Film Academy has been selected by Popular Nollywood actor and film producer Toyin Abraham to join her team.’’ Speaking on the new partnership with Temple Company, the commissioner said; ‘‘I want to use the opportunity to welcome on board our partner in this Lagos Creative Industry Initiative project, the Temple Company.

This partnership was built on the need to use the creative sector to expand the very concept of tourism as a whole, driving a shift from conventional models of heritage-based cultural tourism to new models of creative tourism centred on contemporary creativity, innovation, and fresh content.’’ Furthermore; ‘‘You will all strongly agree with me that this initiative is indeed an outstanding one that will first and foremost equip our youths with the right skill sets, further put the spotlight on the Lagos creative space and industry, and most importantly, boost the capacity and potential of the creative and tourism industries in both Lagos and Nigeria.

‘‘The end product that comes with this partnership is to open up spaces for new ideas, identities, and perspectives to flourish in the Creative Sector and support the Tourism Vision of making Lagos State one of the top-five urban tourism destinations in Africa and recognized, as the Face of Art in Africa for its multiple creative and innovative tourism products and experiences.’’ While on his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Temple Company, Idris Olorunnimbe, noted that the creative industry is the future of the world and that Nigeria should not be left behind as he disclosed that the essence of the partnership is to boost the creative industry and empower more creatives with the right skill sets, leadership and entrepreneurial skills to operate optimally. According to him; ‘‘Creative industry is the future of the world and Nigeria should not be left behind. Lagos State government recognises and has decided to take the front seat.’’

He further stated that the students are going to get the best as they are dealing with the best institutions in the world; Unilag and Henley Business School. ‘‘We are committed to equipping the young people in Lagos State to be the best that they can be in the creative industry,’’ said he even as he noted that after equipping them with skills in leadership and enterprise, the next stepis funding and with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) as part of the ecosystem, he said access to funding becomes easier for those who have acquainted themselves rightly during the training. Confirming this, the Director, Strategy, Funding and Stakeholder Management, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Sheila Ojei, noted that the creative industry has come a long way and it is the largest employer of labour.

She assured the creatives of the availability of funding under a single digital plan of LSRTF, which offers N5m loan, noting further that; ‘‘we look forward to a number of creatives that are going to change the narrative of Nigeria. Professor Sunday Adebisi, Director of Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre, University of Lagos, noted that the university is delighted to be part of the project while assuring the selected participants of the best training in leadership and enterprise. While lamenting the high rate of unemployment among the youths, which he said has become a challenge in Nigeria and Africa, he commended Lagos State government for the initiative, which he said would help to take a number of youths out of the unemployment market.

