We’re using sports to boost tourism in Edo State –Philip Shaibu

‘How we intend to make Bendel Insurance big brand’

The sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI on various issues about the changing face of football and sports in the state. Excerpts:

How did you conceive the idea of rebranding Bendel Insurance and also bringing in private investment for the team?

It is not only Bendel Insurance but also Edo Queens. The Premier League is on the rise, La Liga is on the rise, Bundesliga is on the rise. Those are the three major ones. We travelled to research these leagues, then came back with a lot of discoveries and we analysed them. For any league to attract private sponsors, it has to be branded well. We looked into their welfare packages. We looked at where they were living, we needed to upgrade it. We looked into their welfare package and budgeted over N300m to N400m. Their salaries, these players are earning N25,000 to N30,000 and they entertain us. We started from rebranding them so that their welfare includes their outfit, where they stay, transportation to games, insurance for any injury. We looked at it all, this is a full package and this package must be institutionalised by getting a document to show the category of what we want them to become. We restructured their welfare, how much they’ll earn and we decided that the starting point will be N150,000-N350,000. So if you want to be the best, play to earn N350,000, we started with that.

Tell us about the jerseys…

We asked, do we just start buying jerseys with all the money, we said no. We decided to look at a company that is into manufacturing to rebrand them knowing full well that with rebranding, everything about kits has to be complete. Match jerseys, training jerseys, training kits, camp wears, traveling wears, the full package; canvas, slippers, bags and even water bottles so that an average NPFF club will be packaged. The only way was to go into MOU with a manufacturer where we would be looking at manufacturing cost not retailing cost. Fortunately, we were able to get a deal with Fortune Africa. Before that deal, we designed a brand manual which defined rules and regulations about wears. The brand manual also said that the players cannot wear just any colour, it also spoke about colour code.

How did the private sector come in?

We are interested in building a club that is attractive to the private sector, a club that will reduce government’s funding and takeover its own affairs, a club that is sustainable and the players have insurance. Now, we need to impress and attract the private sector to make it a brand. We gave ourselves three years to go back to the NPFL, so we had to get fresh players.

In all of these, what was the immediate objective and the future plans?

We wanted to be in the NPFL and we got there two years after. We wanted to be consistent because we were building a team for the future and at the end of the day, we are in NPFL. In NPFL, we need to sustain our position, we gained stability in the league. Our aim was that if we cannot win it, we will be among the top three. The win is our target but the worst we want to have is Top Three. After the first match, people said we are ambitious, we are not ambitious, we are not under any pressure because we want to start winning and be consistent. We don’t want to win today and lose tomorrow, we want to win today and tomorrow and become known as the winning team. We want to attract private sector to come and take over the club. Overall, our target is to be among the first three and we want to remain in the league. If we are lucky to be first or second, good but we don’t want to go below the third position. The implication of that is that we will qualify for continental and we want to sustain our entering into continental and that is what we promise our fans both home and abroad.

How financially solid is Bendel Insurance currently?

All the things we did for the jerseys unveiling came from Bendel Insurance account. No money from government. We have been able to build Bendel Insurance to a financial level where it can pay for some of its own expenses. Beyond sponsorship of the jersey, there are some training programmes that we look for private individuals, corporate bodies to sponsor and they will only be willing to associate with a brand. Bendel Insurance is now a brand that has been brought back to the consciousness of the people.

Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup but you were invited for the opening and closing ceremony by FIFA, tell us about it…

I want to attribute it to the fact that Edo State is involved in women football. We are the only state that organise female tournaments with cash prizes. It is not funded by the government, it is funded through private sector from the office of the First Lady. We are the first club that has been recognised by FIFA that has created what others have not been able to comparatively create between women football and male football.

Former NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, was able to document football activities in Nigeria and present to FIFA committee and in his presentation of the activities of football in Nigeria, women were singled out as having done well and that earned me the invitation for the FIFA programme. I was invited to the 72nd FIFA Congress, I was at the draws, I was at the World Cup opening and closing. We have got to a level through that recognition that we were asked which of the match we want to watch. It was a great recognition and I continue to say no matter what anybody wants to say, let’s support our own in any international body.

Beyond my recognition at FIFA through this documentation, the tip-off of the World Cup in Qatar, one of our own was a major player, Davido featured at the closing ceremony. He in the music world, Nigeria is leading in music in Africa, we are now competing with the Americans and we had our musicians perform in the draws, in the openings and in the closing. It also exposed me to FIFA, my flights from here to Qatar and even my local trips, my feeding, all expense were paid by FIFA. It was an amazing experience and I’m happy that the little we are doing here is being supported by the governor.

How can Edo State sustain what seems to be like sports revolution in the state?

Governor Godwin Obaseki has given the Edo State Sports Commission the target to groom 10,000 raw talents in sports. We have introduced sports at the community level. Wednesday is now Sports Day in schools and it is part of their continuous assessment. There is Headmasters’ Cup, inter- house sports, Principals’ Cup, Academicals football and others. We are bringing back the programmes that have international label. We will be the home of gymnastics, boxing and anything sports. We want to develop sports and we want it to be synonymous with Edo State.

The biggest games will be the ones that will be competed at the Edo State sports festival, we are looking at October/November every year. The school sports will be around the long vacation of the students. The champions from the school sports will compete at the sports festival. We will also introduce the sports associations as the drivers of these. The commission oversees the sports associations throughout this process. It won’t be only about the commission; they set the template, policies and supervise and monitor the sports associations to deliver on this mandate. It’s unique, we are introducing it in Edo State which will make every sport manager what he ought to be.

What are the plans for the maintenance of facilities in the state?

We are aware that if these facilities we built are to be utilised, maintenance can only be done when you use it. If you clean your house every day and nobody lives inside it, it will crack but when it is being used, as you are using, you are cleaning them, if there is any damage you are fixing. When I saw that the perimeter of the stadium was looking rough during my training, they said they had to remove it and they will fix it back before the next day and paint it. Assuming there was no activity there, it will not be noticed. We are not building it for fancy, it is for it to attract private sector to help us drive sports.

What is the overall impact of the changing face of sports on Edo State?

Sport is one of the pillars we are using to make Edo State a tourist destination. We have seen that hospitality business will boom, we are already inviting many companies to come and build five star hotels in Edo and very soon not only sports, other activities will here on a daily basis. Edo State is co-bidding for Nations Cup. Accommodations and hospitality business will boom. We’ll make the money from our taxes and use those taxes to improve on the facilities, business of government. That is why we are excited over all that we are doing in sports.

