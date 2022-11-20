We‘re winning fight against malaria –Niger govt

Niger State government over the weekend said that it is winning the fight against malaria after the distribution of free long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs) and provision of free malaria test kits at some Health facilities”.

Speaking during a Media meeting on the Global Fund Malaria Community-Led Monitoring Project organized by the Association of Civil Society on Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN), the Director, Public Health, Niger State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Idris said the prevalent rate has reduced in the state.

He said: “Considering our efforts, the prevalent rate has reduced to as low as 28 percent in the last indicator survey from the previous rate of over 30 percent.

“I can say with all fervency that we are winning the fight against malaria in Niger State with the malaria review at national level, we accounthave continuously top the north central zone.

“The initiatives that have been deployed to fight malaria in the state include the provision of free long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs), provision of free malaria test kits and medicines at some Health facilities”.

The state chairman, ACOMIN, Mr. Olasunkanmi Kalejaiye, said there is the need for CLM to be adapted into other sectors outside health and for other donors to invest.

He said: “As part of our efforts to see that malaria is eliminated, we want the media to help us advocate to Governments at all levels to increase their budgetary allocations to malaria in particular and health in general.

“All government ministries and agencies should include and scale-up community-centric initiatives in their programs. And help to educate the general public on the need to imbibe malaria prevention practices as a lifestyle

