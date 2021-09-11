We’re working hard to harness potential of Ado-Odo/Ota LG in Ogun –Musa

Sheriff Adewale Musa, who got into office as the Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government few weeks back, is ready to make the local government envy of others. In this interview with Oladipupo Awo jobi, Musa revealed that efforts are being made to clear the rot in the council and reposition it for development purposes

What are those things that you met on ground, when you got to office, which you have been trying to work on?

There are several challenges, and we are trying to fix them. You can see our buildings currently and because of paucity of funds we could not fix it or even do many things. We have identified areas of generating funds and where we need to work we will work. It will take time, but it is better to plan and plan well. You can see our legislative house over there, it is in a sorry state, we are trying to improve on it because charity begins at home. It is only when the people that want to work for the local government are comfortable that they can give their best.

You made some promises, when you were coming into office, how do you hope to fulfill them?

The major function of the local government is primary and we met a lot of things in shambles. We will do them one by one, the government is not fully in place at the moment. Initially, it was only the vice chairman and I, later the legislative arm started work, but we need to put their office in order before we start taking our bye-laws to them. When we have a full house, we will be able to do things well. By the time we gain momentum, we will start work fully.

How do you hope to harness the potential of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government as an industrialised area and make it move forward as it is close to Lagos State?

Yes, Ado-Odo/Ota LG has the resources and we are the local government of the future. We are working hard to ensure this is harnessed for the benefit of the people of the area.

I know the issue of funding is a challenge, how do you hope to tackle it in the local government?

We are working on it, even our allocation from the Federal Government is in deficit, I don’t know why it is like that. Nevertheless, we will see what we can do.

There are road challenges in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and most of the major roads there are federal roads, how do you hope to draw the attention of the Governor to the roads?

Most of our roads are federal roads and the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is always in the news on this and he has been telling the Federal Government about the roads. Just recently, he told us that the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, would visit the area and very soon succour is coming. The Governor has been on the neck of the relevant agencies to develop the local government.

So, what are your plans for the local government generally?

We will ensure there is equality among the people. We are going to make sure that the local government is properly developed in our time. It is not enough to say that Ado-Odo/Ota is highly industrialised, it should be transformed into development for the people. We have promised the people that we will go round the local government for development purposes. Ado-Odo/Ota needs massive infrastructure development. Our people deserve the best and we are going to ensure that we give them the best. What we will just do is to increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so that we can have the best in the local government. By the grace of God we are going to work round the clock so that our people can get the dividends of democracy.

What of grassroots development?

That is part of our campaign promises. We have so many grassroots in Ado-Odo/Ota, it is our job to ensure that development goes round all the areas that make up the area. What we want is the support of the people and we will give them the best in our time.

How would you ensure inclusive government in the council and what legacy would you want to leave in the local government?

When I was doing my campaign, I said that we will carry everybody along. All the political parties came together to vote for us because of our ability. So, nobody is going to be short changed or left out. Now, it is no longer party, it is the government of the people. it is only when we give dividends of democracy that everybody will benefit. When we make health centre available, it is everybody that will benefit.

