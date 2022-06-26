We’re working to ensure security in Benue –CP

Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Mr. Adewale Abbas has commiserated with relations of two policemen killed by gunmen over the weekend and commended the officers for a rewarding service to their fatherland.

Speaking in Makurdi, Abbas regretted the nefarious activities of the killers stating that they are a threat to security of the state, and inhibited its agricultural practices as Food Basket of the Nation.

At least five people, including two policemen, a university lecturer and two others were allegedly killed in separate attacks on two Local Government Areas of Benue State a couple of days ago. Our correspondent reports that the two policemen were killed in Yelewata of Guma LGA, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states, while the three others were gunned down at Jootar in Ukum LGA, a border community between Benue and Taraba states.

Speaking with our reporter yesterday, Abbas said the state has suffered series of attacks in recent times, but expressed continued action against all forms of criminalities in the state in consonance with the directive of the Inspector- General of Police He stated that gunmen’s activities and that of cultists are the most common forms of crimes in the state and the police are working with stakeholders to stem the tide.

“We have observed that cultists are wrecking huge havoc in the state, especially at the North Bank of the River Niger, because these cultists graduate from robbers and sundry criminals.

Hence, we have engaged with stakeholders and volunteers to address the issue.

“In view of the fact that the police do not have the sufficient manpower, we get support from the volunteers to stem cultism, criminality and kidnapping in the state, and it is paying off, because we have reduced the crime rate in the state by over 30 per cent.

“We have also handled intra and inter-communal crises, among Tiv, Idoma, Igede and Agatu people, through various means which I cannot explain here with the view to promote peace and security in the state. I want to call on all stakeholders to live within the ambit of the law because all violators will be brought to book.”

