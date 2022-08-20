We’re working to make physically challenged persons relevant, says DG Disability Commission

Mr. James David Lalu is the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Person with Disabilities (NCPD). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO in Abuja, he talked about the mandate and scope of his commission in meeting the welfare needs of his members. Excerpts…

How do you feel being the pioneer Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Disability considering the enormous responsibilities on your shoulders?

First of all, we have to appreciate the role of President Muhammadu Buhari for putting this commission together. As members of the physically challenged community in the country, we have been struggling with official recognition from the government such as the opportunities that we are currently enjoying. For instance, over the years, we have been battling to make the government appreciate the need to protect the interest of the people in the physically challenged community in the country. The struggle had been on for over 19 years until the coming of President Buhari to power.

During the presidency of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the National Assembly passed the Disability Bill which was not assented to by him. The same thing happened during the time of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan. President Buhari promised to assent to the bill in 2014 when he met with members of the disability community in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He fulfilled his promise when he became president when the National Assembly again passed the bill by assenting to the document setting up the commission. A year later in keeping with sections of the Act established the National Disability Commission. That is the reason I am talking to you today as the commission’s Non’s Executive Secretary.

What is the core mandate of the commission for those who don’t know?

Essentially, the mandate of the commission is to improve the quality of life of the Nigerians who are members of the physically challenged community. It does this through empowerment, provision of rehabilitation services. It will interest you to know that the community has over 35.5 million members across the country. It is estimated that about five percent of the total population of the country is made up of physically challenged communities. The mandate of the commission is to cater for the welfare needs of members of the community.

There is no family in the country that you won’t find a physically challenged Nigerian. Our work is very huge but we are trying so hard to cater for all our members across the country. In the area of healthcare, we have been able to procure insurance packages for some of our members across the nooks and crannies of the country.

We have been able to empower over 100,000 members across the country. We are currently initiating a disability targeted scheme this year. We hope to commence the initiative immediately after the ongoing ASUU strike. We are interfacing with our members in various tertiary institutions. We are providing access for our members in schools and we commenced the pilot project at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Usman Dan Fodio University in Sokoto as well as the University of Ilorin. We are expanding this scheme to five other universities in the country with the hope of expanding the initiative gradually until we transform the society to physically challenged persons’ friendly one.

You said you cater for the needs of over 35 million members, how tasking has the job been for you?

It has not been easy really but we know that it is the responsibility that we carry. Leadership has never been a very easy task for anyone privileged to lead the magnitude of population that we are meant to cater for. We work round the clock to cater for the needs of our members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital but I want to thank our members for their support and assistance so far. It has never been easy really. The budgetary allocation to the commission is even small but we have been able to expand the scope of our operations though. We have since expanded our partnerships and corporations with friendly groups and organisations in and out of the country and this is why we have been able to record these modest achievements so far. We constantly look out for opportunities for expansion and growth.

What is your commission doing to encourage state governments to set up similar ones in their states?

We have started expanding our advocacy to states to make them see the need to set up similar commissions in their respective areas of coverage. The Disability Act covers all the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory. Recently, we were with the Governor of Nasarawa State. Very soon we are going to meet with the governor of Borno State and I am happy to tell you that part of our intervention is to get Zamfara State to pass the law to cater for the welfare needs of our members in the state. The Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed the law.

Yobe State has done the same. We are working with Katsina and Kebbis State governments, part i cularly the Houses of Assembly. We have the law in Ondo State, in Ekiti which have even gone further to set up their agency. Lagos State has even done a lot in this regard. Kogi too has set up their agency and Plateau State too. Right now, we are working with other states of the country to do the same for their people. The Oyo State House of Assembly has passed the law and it’s waiting for the governor’s assent.

In all, how many states have passed the law and set up their agencies?

For now, we have 12 states that have already set up their agencies. We are doing a lot to encourage others to do the same. Our target is to have all the 36 states of the country come on board by setting up the agencies in their respective domains so that we can have opportunities to streamline our programmes and policies to cover all parts of the country.

Why do you think many of these states are reluctant to pass the law and establish the agencies in their respective states?

You may be aware that disability issues are always not too considered by those in government as serious. Political leaders need a lot of awareness in this regard. They need to understand the magnitude of the problem posed in neglecting this important segment of the population. If this is not done, many leaders in the country will continue to see the issue as not significant and important.

All the same, we are creating the necessary awareness across the country, especially in the officialdom. From time to time, we sit down with governors to interact with them to see the need to mainstream disability issues in their official work. The other challenge that we continue to have is in the area of data to accurately have the number of persons living with disability in the country.

This is what we need to ensure that the needs of our members are properly catered for by the government and other relevant stake holders. Unfortunately for us, what we have been having is estimation for planning. We are hoping that at the end of the 2023 population and housing census, a properly articulated data would emerge.

What do you intend to do with the data to be collected at the end of the day?

As you know, data is a very important factor in planning for the government. It is very important in resource allocation for governments at all tiers be it the Federal, State and Local governments. Once officials in these tiers know the demographics, I am very sure that proper resources would be allocated to us in the physically challenged community in the country.

For us, when we know our numbers, it would increase our political strength as a collective. We will be in a better position to influence things in government. It would even give us the opportunity to be part of government through being elected and appointed as major stakeholders in the Nigerian project. For those out of government, the numerical strength would help in the process of negotiating better living condition with the government. We hope that by 2023, we will be in a good position to get ministerial appointments from the government. We are looking forward to the next rounds of elections in 2023. We are even working towards taking over power next year.

Many of your members are doing well at major sporting events such as the Olympic and the recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, what is your commission doing in the area of sports as a means of empowering your members?

We are happy to note that many of our members are doing remarkably well in many of these international sporting events. You are aware that when we went to the Olympics with able bodied men they couldn’t even bring medals for the country. Many of them couldn’t even bring plastics. We saw many of our members winning gold medals. I am happy that our members are doing well to bring honour to the country. When you look at this, you will conclude that we have the ability to lift the image of the country.

Are you going to use the performances of your members as a form of advocacy for the government to use sports as a form of engaging members of your community?

We have been doing that. It is very important for us to do that. We are working to provide the enabling environment for our members to thrive through sports. We have a lot of petitions that when properly considered will work well not only for our members but also the country in the long run.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...