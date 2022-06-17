We’re working to mitigate effects of flooding – Bayelsa govt

Bayelsa State Government has assured Bayelsans that strenuous efforts are on-going to mitigate the adverse effects of flooding that has been ravaging communities in the state. Speaking yesterday in his office when the leadership of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ led by Tife Owolabi visited, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayiba Dubai, revealed that pilot projects are being carried out at both Odi and Sampou communities, as well as in Yenogoa metropolis, all aimed at remedying the situation. He also disclosed that a community security corps has been established by the government to tackle security challenges confronting the state. He said: “Flooding is something that has become part of us. The Ministry of Environment in partnership with the Ministry of Works have embarked on some pilot projects in Odi and Samopou. “Within Yenagoa metropolis, the Ministry of Environment is already preparing to see what they can do. “
Related Articles
Inflation surged to 15.70% as Nigeria records negative trade balance of N173.96bn
As predicted by experts, consequences of acute fuel scarcity experienced in February (in the form of adulterated PMS supplies) had offshoot effects on Consumer Price Index (CPI) with Februaryinflation figure closing at 15.70 percent against January’s figure of 15.60 per cent. In a related development, Nigeriarecordedaslightnegative tradebalance of N173.96 billion in the fourth quarter of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Arthur Eze, Yar’Adua blame political elites over insecurity, national tension
Nigeria will overcome her current socioeconomic and security challenges if the political elites are able to bury their ethnic and religious cleavages and work in harmony towards finding common solutions to the problems. Engr Arthur Eze and Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua (rtd), younger brother to Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua made the assertion in Enugu yesterday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos Assembly passes VAT, Open Grazing bills
Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, 2021, with the Lagos State Value Added Tax Bill, 2021, during Plenary. It would be recalled that the bills which had earlier gone through its Public Hearing stages on Wednesday, received resounding contributions and support from stakeholders. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)