News

We’re working to mitigate effects of flooding – Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Government has assured Bayelsans that strenuous efforts are on-going to mitigate the adverse effects of flooding that has been ravaging communities in the state. Speaking yesterday in his office when the leadership of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ led by Tife Owolabi visited, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayiba Dubai, revealed that pilot projects are being carried out at both Odi and Sampou communities, as well as in Yenogoa metropolis, all aimed at remedying the situation. He also disclosed that a community security corps has been established by the government to tackle security challenges confronting the state. He said: “Flooding is something that has become part of us. The Ministry of Environment in partnership with the Ministry of Works have embarked on some pilot projects in Odi and Samopou. “Within Yenagoa metropolis, the Ministry of Environment is already preparing to see what they can do. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Inflation surged to 15.70% as Nigeria records negative trade balance of N173.96bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

As predicted by experts, consequences of acute fuel scarcity experienced in February (in the form of adulterated PMS supplies) had offshoot effects on Consumer Price Index (CPI) with Februaryinflation figure closing at 15.70 percent against January’s figure of 15.60 per cent. In a related development, Nigeriarecordedaslightnegative tradebalance of N173.96 billion in the fourth quarter of […]
News

Arthur Eze, Yar’Adua blame political elites over insecurity, national tension

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Nigeria will overcome her current socioeconomic and security challenges if the political elites are able to bury their ethnic and religious cleavages and work in harmony towards finding common solutions to the problems. Engr Arthur Eze and Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua (rtd), younger brother to Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua made the assertion in Enugu yesterday […]
News Top Stories

Lagos Assembly passes VAT, Open Grazing bills

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, 2021, with the Lagos State Value Added Tax Bill, 2021, during Plenary. It would be recalled that the bills which had earlier gone through its Public Hearing stages on Wednesday, received resounding contributions and support from stakeholders. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica