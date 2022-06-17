We’re working to mitigate effects of flooding – Bayelsa govt

Bayelsa State Government has assured Bayelsans that strenuous efforts are on-going to mitigate the adverse effects of flooding that has been ravaging communities in the state. Speaking yesterday in his office when the leadership of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ led by Tife Owolabi visited, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayiba Dubai, revealed that pilot projects are being carried out at both Odi and Sampou communities, as well as in Yenogoa metropolis, all aimed at remedying the situation. He also disclosed that a community security corps has been established by the government to tackle security challenges confronting the state. He said: “Flooding is something that has become part of us. The Ministry of Environment in partnership with the Ministry of Works have embarked on some pilot projects in Odi and Samopou. “Within Yenagoa metropolis, the Ministry of Environment is already preparing to see what they can do. “

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...