We’re working towards achieving 95% digital literacy – Inuwa

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Every stakeholder has been working towards achieving the 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030, the Director- General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has said. He emphasised that the federal government is committed to achieving its target of ensuring that 95 per cent of Nigerians are digitally literate in the next seven years. According to him, different agencies of the government including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have been trying to implement National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) made to achieve the feat.

As part of the implementation, the NITDA DG said the Agency has been engaging the workforce of various federal public institutions (FPIs) in capacity development programmes to create a digitally formidable federal public service towards the realization of a digital Nigeria. Giving his closing remark at the closing ceremony of a capacity-building programme organised by NITDA for 100 participants from ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), Military, and Paramilitary agencies, Inuwa said digital literacy and skill is a key pillar of the NDPES strategic document which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. He said: “In order for Nigeria to attain 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030, we need collective effort in ensuring that the NDEPS serves as a guidance and guideline in all our processes at our various workplaces.”

Speaking on NITDA’s effort on the implementation of NDEPS, Inuwa stated that the agency developed its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021- 2024 document in which Digital Literacy & Skill, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies are part of the seven pillars which it is anchored on. “Among the pillars are the Digital Literacy & Skill, Cybersecurity and you have been trained in Cybersecurity Essentials.

Another pillar is emerging technologies and you have been trained in cloud computing. There are 7 pillars in total and each pillar is key to our journey towards the realisation of the digital economy,” he noted. While laying emphasis on the Agency’s commitment to implementing and complimenting the efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through the development of SRAP, Inuwa said that the agency focuses on building the skills and capacity of people, which is highly essential in digitally transforming the nation.

 

