We’re working with ECOWAS to stop coups, insecurity – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that Nigeria is working closely with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to tackle insecurity as well as implementing strategies to contain unconstitutional change of government in the sub-region.

He made the disclosure while receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Thailand, Senegal and South Sudan at the Presidential Villa yesterday. A statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said Buhari sought cooperation and collaboration from the countries to overcome challenges facing West Africa. Buhari, who cautioned the envoys against interference in the nation’s oncoming general elections, also called for global cooperation against insecurity and climate change challenges in West Africa. He also urged friendly countries to ‘‘support efforts to address the problem of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance’’.

The President again told foreign government representatives not to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs regarding the February 25 – March 11 general election. He said: ‘‘I urge you to be guided by diplomatic practice to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to the elections and the conduct of the general election itself.” Buhari told the envoys that Nigeria enjoys cordial and mutually beneficial bilateral relations and cooperation with their countries, commending the roles of their predecessors who demonstrated diligence and commitment to advance these causes. He said: “I am therefore confident that your appointments are obviously deliberate to build on the successes of your immediate predecessors in order to advance our relations to significant and enviable heights.

“As you settle down to your diplomatic responsibilities, I am hopeful that you will appreciate the political, socio-economic and cultural diversities which are the hallmarks of the Nigerian nation. ‘‘I encourage you to build friendships and take time to fraternise across the length and breadth of the country including interfacing with both the public and private sectors in bid to explore areas of mutual benefit to your respective countries and Nigeria.” He acknowledged the roles being played by the countries in his government’s efforts to end kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, drugs and human trafficking, as well as the threats posed by environmental challenges resulting from climate change in the Lake Chad Region. The Ambassadors, who presented their Letters of Credence, were Nicolas Lang (Switzerland) Annika Hahn Englund (Sweden), Peter Ryan (Ireland), Kitiisak Klomchit (Thailand), Nicolas Nyouky (Senegal) and David Chaot of South Sudan. Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Lang promised Buhari that they would exercise ‘‘their functions as Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary with dedication, to the best of their knowledge and belief, and for the mutual benefit of our countries”.

 

Our Reporters

