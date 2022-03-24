Top Stories

We’re worried over rising insecurity – Govs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*To strengthen inter-ministerial approach to combat threat

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

State governors have expressed worry at the spate of insecurity in the country.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the governors had, in collaboration with Centre for Democracy & Development, held a two-day multi-stakeholder summit on peace and inclusive security initiative in Abuja on March 10.

The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, pledged to strengthen inter-ministerial approach on peace and security, which would include the establishment of peace building agencies and a multi-level policing framework to combat the threat of insecurity in the country.

Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué at the end of the meeting, said the governors are “concerned about the impact of the state of insecurity on citizens’ safety, means of livelihood and the exercise of the rights of Nigerians, particularly the right to life, right to movement, and ultimately the country’s socio-economic development.”

The Ekiti State governor added that the governors pledged to assist the security agencies and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to protect the country’s oil infrastructure and investments especially, crude oil theft and losses in the Niger Delta.

According to him, the state chief executives commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his efforts in tackling the spate of oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

Fayemi disclosed that the governors received an update on the implementation of the World Bank Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, from the World Bank task team leader, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, and promised “their commitment to secure and increase budget provisions that target the economic and social shocks in their states.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DMO lists $4bn Eurobond on FMDQ securities exchange

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has confirmed listing Federal Government’s $4 billion Eurobond on FMDQ Group Securities Exchange. The debt agency disclosed this yesterday via its official Twitter handle.   The Eurobond was listed in three tranches of seven years, $1.25 billion due September 2028 at 6.125 per cent; 12 years, $1.50 billion due September […]
News Top Stories

FG set to pay N22.6bn to ex-Nigeria Airways staff

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government is wrapping up plans to offset the remaining 50 per cent of severance package, amounting to N22.6 billion, to ex-employees of defunct Nigeria Airways, New Telegraph reliably gathered over the weekend.   Findings showed that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, was working round the clock in […]
News Top Stories

How applicants pay N10,000 to agents before registration in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

of Edo State seeking to get registered for their National ID Number at the various designated centres in Benin, the state capital, as it has become cash and carry affair, some of the people paying as much as N10,000 to agents before they can get their names registered. Our reporter, who visited the centres in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica