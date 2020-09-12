Werner warning for hapless Brighton

Chelsea have been profound in the transfer market this summer and the arrowhead of the Blues acquisitions is Timo Werner who is expected to put Brighton to the swords today as the Blues Army aim to make statement in their first English Premier League tie. Chelsea are currently in a rebuilding stage under coach Frank Lampard, a side which lost their star player Eden Hazard last season and one that hasn’t been near the top of the table for a couple of seasons now.

However, in this summer transfer window, they seem to be investing in the squad heavily and brought in none other than German number 9 Werner to try and lead their line. Werner joined the Blues for a reported £53 million pounds this summer from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract and he is believed to have the potential to take that Chelsea number nine shirt successfully. Although Chelsea last season had Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud leading their line, they didn’t have an out-and-out goalscorer that will guarantee them to score 20+ goals a season that they need to win the league again.

Werner is the proven goal scorer that they need, in fact last season he passed the 30 goals in a season in the Bundesliga with games to spare and only just missed out on being the top goalscorer in Europe to Robert Lewandowski and Ciro Immobile. And its not just goals that he adds to the side, he is also a team player having racked up 12 assists over the course of the season. He’s also proven at international level having scored 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany. In fact, he was the first German since Mario Gomez to score 28 goals in a single season, he contributed directly to more goals for their club in the Bundesliga than anybody other than Lewandowski last season.

Chelsea have lacked this main striker at the club since the departures of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa who stand out to be some of the Blues’ best attackers of recent years and Werner is certainly good enough to join that noble league. He will be desperate to hit the ground running; that shouldn’t be much of a problem for him considering the fact that he has always done that in his two previous clubs. He demonstrated his readiness for the challenge when he scored in Chelsea’s first pre-season friendly and it will be interesting to see him hit the bull’s eye again in his first official game for his new side.

