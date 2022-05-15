Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo launches N500m appeal fund

Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos will today at its 2022 Harvest Thanksgiving service, launch a N500 million appeal fund at the church.

A statement by Brother Tola Noibi on behalf of the Church said the lay President, Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, Sir Olugbolahan Olayomi (KJW), is expected to preach while other prominent personalities who are Methodists as well as their friends are expected to grace the event.

They include past and present state governors, former military heads of state and governors, monarchs, business moguls and industrialists as well as community and religious leaders of note to actualize the age-long dreams of the Church.

Amongst the prominent personalities are Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.) LT. Gen. Oladipo Diya (Rtd.), Vice Admiral Akin Aduwo (Rtd.), Sir (Dr.) Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, (KJW) and others.

The ArchBishop, the most Revd (Dr). Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, would preside over the occasion, while he would be assisted by mem-bers of the planning Committee.

The fund raised would be spent to accelerate building of the residence of the circuit Presbyter (MANSE), office block for the clergy and the administrative staff of the circuit.

Meanwhile, the Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Ola Makinde has charged the nation’s leaders to be sober and reflect on the socio economic quagmire and the worsening insecurity in the land.

Ola Makinde who made the call Thanksgiving service at the 2022 Annual Synod of the Lagos Metropolitan Ikeja Methodist Church of Nigeria, held at the Olowogbowo Circuit, Lagos also called on the leaders to make a sacrifice with the view to returning the country to her glorious past.

Furthermore, he pleaded with all Nigerians as well as every stakeholder in the Nigerian project, to go back to the basics in the fear of God in order for the creator of mankind to look down on Nigeria with mercy and turn the fortunes of Nigeria around for good.

