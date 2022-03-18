News

West Africa Automotive Show returns in May

The West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS), Nigeria’s largest automotive parts show, will return to Lagos in May. Over three days (May 17th to 19th), more than 100 exhibitors from Nigeria and around the world will be showcasing the latest developments and products in the auto parts and services sector to more than 3,000 visitors from across western Africa.

While the event will focus on local businesses, there will be a highly international flavour with overseas representation from more than 20 countries. They include Britain, India, Britain, Ireland, Thailand, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, UAE, Poland, USA, and Turkey.

The show, which will take place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, is endorsed by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). The founding partner is Africa’s largest auto spare part market – ASPMDA Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association. WAAS is organised by BtoB Events, which also runs the highly popular Food and Beverage West Africa show (taking place in June) and Beauty West Africa show (in November).

 

