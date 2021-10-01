West Africa was never programmed to survive –DG NIIA

…DG SS: Nations with weak institutions vulnerable to criminal networks

The Director-General, National Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, has said the intention of colonialists is for West African nations not to survive for too long before being consumed by wars. This is as the Director General of the Department of State Services (DG SS),Mr. Yusuf Bichi, warned that states with weak institutions were most vulnerable to trans-national criminal networks that seek to subvert legitimate authorities within the sub-region. Osaghae and Bichi spoke on Thursday during the 2021 Distinguished Personality Lecture at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

Speaking as the guest lecturer, the NIIA boss urged Economic Commu-nity of West African States (ECOWAS) member-states to emplace good governance through accountability, probity and other mechanisms that guarantee stability. While drawing a nexus between good governance and security, the diplomat declared that, “there is a disconnect between the state and the citizens when trust is lost”. Osaghae added: “The perennial crises that have their origins in the malformation of colonial constructions. We have to see how we can manage them. “We were never programmed to survive, and to continue to exist. We have shown that there is creativity, and more creativity.

“Let us use those creative energies within the context of regionalism.” Bichi raised concerns over the deliberate attempts by the elite in some countries to sabotage sustainable development. Represented by a national director, Mr. A.Folasade, he said: “States with weak institutions and rule of law are most vulnerable to predications by trans-national criminal networks, which find ready partners in elite, local businessmen, security forces, and ordinary citizens. “In parts of West Africa, the states have been captured by the elite. That is, politicians, businessmen, members of the security establishment, who seek to neutralise law enforcement and enable criminal activities, from which they can profit. “From the rise of extremism in the Sahel…the emergence of religious radicalism across Africa, has presented growing threats.”

