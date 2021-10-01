News

West Africa was never programmed to survive –DG NIIA

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

…DG SS: Nations with weak institutions vulnerable to criminal networks

The Director-General, National Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, has said the intention of colonialists is for West African nations not to survive for too long before being consumed by wars. This is as the Director General of the Department of State Services (DG SS),Mr. Yusuf Bichi, warned that states with weak institutions were most vulnerable to trans-national criminal networks that seek to subvert legitimate authorities within the sub-region. Osaghae and Bichi spoke on Thursday during the 2021 Distinguished Personality Lecture at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

Speaking as the guest lecturer, the NIIA boss urged Economic Commu-nity of West African States (ECOWAS) member-states to emplace good governance through accountability, probity and other mechanisms that guarantee stability. While drawing a nexus between good governance and security, the diplomat declared that, “there is a disconnect between the state and the citizens when trust is lost”. Osaghae added: “The perennial crises that have their origins in the malformation of colonial constructions. We have to see how we can manage them. “We were never programmed to survive, and to continue to exist. We have shown that there is creativity, and more creativity.

“Let us use those creative energies within the context of regionalism.” Bichi raised concerns over the deliberate attempts by the elite in some countries to sabotage sustainable development. Represented by a national director, Mr. A.Folasade, he said: “States with weak institutions and rule of law are most vulnerable to predications by trans-national criminal networks, which find ready partners in elite, local businessmen, security forces, and ordinary citizens. “In parts of West Africa, the states have been captured by the elite. That is, politicians, businessmen, members of the security establishment, who seek to neutralise law enforcement and enable criminal activities, from which they can profit. “From the rise of extremism in the Sahel…the emergence of religious radicalism across Africa, has presented growing threats.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GOVERNOR LALONG CONDOLES WITH REV. PROF. Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, OSA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On 9th July 2021, the Governor of Plateau State, and the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum visited the Prior Provincial of the Order of Saint Augustine, Province of Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, OSA to commiserate with the Order of Saint Augustine on the demise of Rev. Fr. Raymond Hickey, OSA. […]
News

ICC: Amnesty International, others funding Nigerian CSOs to manufacture fictitious evidence against armed forces – Civil Rights Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amnesty International, Transparency International and other acclaimed international NGOs have conspired with several Civil Society Organisations in the country to fabricate and present false evidence against the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the International Criminal Court, a rights group has said. According to the Civil Rights Advocates of Nigeria (CRAN), both foreign groups have already paid […]
News

NCC: 47.8m NINs have been collected by telcos

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday said over 47 million Nigerians have registered for the National Identity Numbers (NINs). NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who disclosed this via a statement, said the figures represented the statistics collected by telecommunication mobile operators. Adinde is optimistic that many more Nigerians would be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica