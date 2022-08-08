West African students honour Ugwuanyi

Students of West African sub-region under the auspices of the West Africa Students’ Union (WASU), has honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with “The Chief Custodian of WASU in Nigeria” award. Presenting the award to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the President of WASU, Romans .O. Pillah, said the honour was in recognition of the governor’s commitment to peace and good governance as well as his friendly disposition to education and wellbeing of students “at the national and regional student leadership structure and support for leaders of Enugu State extraction at various ech- elons including Comrade Chidi Ilogebe – immediate past NANS President, and others”. Pillah expressed delight at the governor’s leadership role in providing the platform for student leaders of Enugu State to excel, stressing that “our study has proven that your leadership has benefited the national and regional student leadership structure”. The WASU president told Ugwuanyi that the award was also “in recognition of your tremendous/ consistent empowerment of students/ youths, community and humanity in general within Nigeria and beyond”.

